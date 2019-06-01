Huff hails progress made at Zandvoort

Rob Huff hailed the WTCR Race of Netherlands in the 2019 FIA World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) as an important turning point for the season ahead.

The 2012 WTCC Champion has been working hard to turn the 2019 Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR into a competitive car, being part of a field that has seen a jump in performance over the winter. In Zandvoort, the Englishman enjoyed another positive step with the TCR machine.

Despite suffering an engine issue that ruled him out of race one, the pace of team-mates Johan Kristoffersson and Benjamin Leuchter during the weekend showed that the Sébastien Loeb Racing teams were able to challenge for podium places for the first time this year.

Huff is confident he can fight for podiums in the second half of the season. Credit: FIA WTCR / DPPI

Huff was able to make his own impact during races two and three on Sunday, where he was on the pace in Qualifying and secured twelfth place on both grids.

With overtaking difficult at Zandvoort, Huff managed to score points for eleventh place in race two, before going one better in the third race where he took tenth place at the end of the race.

“It’s been a positive weekend for myself and the team. While in Slovakia, we were able to rescue a result out of nowhere, we now have great pace in the car and that makes me feel a lot happier about the weekend,” said Huff.

“We’ve got a month’s break before the Nurburgring, which will give us time to reset after a busy few weeks, and then hopefully everything will be back on track and we’ll start closing in on some race victories and see if we can get ourselves back into the championship. There’s still seven months until the last round, so there’s plenty of time yet.”