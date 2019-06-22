Hunter-Reay and Rossi fastest on Friday at Road America

Andretti Autosport team-mates, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi, set the fastest times in the opening two practice sessions for this weekend’s 2019 NTT IndyCar Series REV Group Grand Prix at Road America. Hunter-Reay topped the opening session of the day, with Rossi taking over with a faster lap-time in the second session.

Clear conditions greeted the drivers for their first of two Friday practice sessions. The session was a productive one too, with only one brief stoppage during the session after Jack Harvey‘s Meyer Shank Racing Honda stopped out on the circuit.

By the end of the forty-five minute session, it was Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay who had the fastest time, with the American setting a 1:43.7556 to take the top spot.

Despite the track not being at its fastest state at this early point of the weekend, the lap-time by Hunter-Reay was only half a second slower than the pole position time for last year’s race set by Josef Newgarden. Expect the times to get even quicker as the weekend goes on. Hunter-Reay will be hoping to stay on top in his bid to go one spot better than he finished last year to take a win at Road America.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing‘s Takuma Sato was the second-fastest driver in the session, with the Japanese driver setting a lap-time that was just under a tenth of a second slower than Hunter-Reay’s best. Takuma enters the weekend hoping to right the wrongs of the last race at Texas Motor Speedway, where he started from pole position but wrote himself out of contention after hitting a member of his pit crew during a pit-stop.

Chip Ganassi Racing‘s Scott Dixon set the third-fastest time of the session and was the last of the leading trio of drivers who managed to lap in the 1:43 range. Team Penske‘s Will Power and championship-leading team-mate, Josef Newgarden, completed the top five in the session, with Newgarden entering the weekend with high hopes of extending his lead in the standings having won this race twelve months ago.

Newgarden’s closest title rival, Alexander Rossi, set the sixth-fastest time of the opening session. Last month’s Indianapolis 500 winner, Simon Pagenaud, was seventh fastest, with Ed Carpenter Racing‘s Spencer Pigot and Arrow Schmidt Peterson‘s James Hinchcliffe just behind in eighth and ninth respectively. Marco Andretti rounded out the top ten in the session.

Further back, after some doubts as to whether he would be racing this weekend, Patricio O’Ward was the fastest rookie in the session, setting the thirteenth fastest-time for Carlin. Fellow rookies, Felix Rosenqvist and Colton Herta, were a little further behind in fifteenth and sixteenth respectively. Herta had a close call with Andretti’s Zach Veach during the session after Herta had been slowing behind Rossi. Veach almost made contact with the rear of Herta’s car numerous times before managing to find a way by the Harding Steinbrenner Racing driver.

The most laps of the session were completed by Arrow Schmidt Peterson’s rookie, Marcus Ericsson, who completed fifteen laps during the session and would set the twentieth-fastest time, just behind fellow rookie Santino Ferrucci in nineteenth place.

By contrast, the least amount of laps completed in the session were by Carlin’s returning driver, Max Chilton, who bookended the session in twenty-third and last place after completing only four laps.

2019 NTT IndyCar Series – REV Group Grand Prix – Practice one top twelve results:

POS NO. DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay USA Andretti Autosport 1:43.7556 2 30 Takuma Sato JAP Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1:43.8244 3 9 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing 1:43.9842 4 12 Will Power AUS Team Penske 1:44.0394 5 2 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske 1:44.0706 6 27 Alexander Rossi USA Andretti Autosport 1:44.1839 7 22 Simon Pagenaud FRA Team Penske 1:44.3979 8 21 Spencer Pigot USA Ed Carpenter Racing 1:44.4024 9 5 James Hinchcliffe CAN Arrow Schmidt Peterson 1:44.4186 10 98 Marco Andretti USA Andretti Herta 1:44.5863 11 18 Sebastien Bourdais FRA Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan 1:44.6216 12 14 Tony Kanaan BRA A.J. Foyt Enterprises 1:44.7400

The second practice session of the day saw the usual improvement of lap-times up and down the field due to the track surface getting rubbered in further and further. What’s more, lap-times would tumble as the second session drew to a close as the drivers ventured out onto the track on the faster red tyre compound to do some qualifying simulations.

Harding Steinbrenner’s Colton Herta had led much of the session until the qualifying simulations began, with Felix Rosenqvist and then Will Power going faster than Herta to take the top spot away from the rookie.

However, as the session entered it’s final five minutes, Andretti’s Alexander Rossi would head onto the track for a qualifying simulation. Despite the lap looked especially on-edge, with Rossi running well over the exit kerbs in the final sector, Alexander would take the fastest lap of the session and of the entire first day of running.

Rossi lap-time would be a 1:43.1206, a time that would beat Josef Newgarden’s pole position time from a year ago by just under a tenth of a second. What is potentially ominous for the field, however, is that Rossi was not happy with the handling of his car despite setting the fastest time. If he and the team can get the #27 Honda totally to his liking, there could be more pace in the tank.

Penske duo Will Power and Josef Newgarden were nigh on inseparable for the second session in a row. The pair would set the second and third fastest times respectively, with both separated by just seven-hundredths of a second.

The previous fastest driver in the session, Colton Herta, would improve his lap-time late in the session but would have to settle for fourth place, with fellow rookie Felix Rosenqvist rounding out the top five in fifth place. Rosenqvist’s tally of sixteen laps would be the most completed by any driver in the session.

Graham Rahal set the sixth-fastest time in his #15 Honda, complete with its throwback livery for this weekend that pays homage to his father, Bobby Rahal, and the twenty-five years of Honda’s involvement in IndyCar. Just behind Rahal would be Hunter-Reay, the fastest man from the first session, who was annoyed with the handling of his #28 Honda during the session. He was quoted on the radio describing his car as “a nightmare.”

James Hinchcliffe remained just inside the top ten for the second session, slightly improving to take the eighth fastest time. Carlin’s Patricio O’Ward was just behind in ninth place, with Marco Andretti rounding out the top ten once again in tenth place.

2019 NTT IndyCar Series – REV Group Grand Prix – Practice one top twelve results:

POS NO. DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 27 Alexander Rossi USA Andretti Autosport 1:43.1206 2 12 Will Power AUS Team Penske 1:43.4089 3 2 Josef Newgarden USA Team Penske 1:43.4758 4 88 Colton Herta (R) USA Harding Steinbrenner Racing 1:43.7415 5 10 Felix Rosenqvist (R) SWE Chip Ganassi Racing 1:43.7464 6 15 Graham Rahal USA Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 1:43.9772 7 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay USA Andretti Autosport 1:44.0136 8 5 James Hinchcliffe USA Arrow Schmidt Peterson 1:44.0423 9 31 Patricio O'Ward (R) MEX Carlin 1:44.0578 10 98 Marco Andretti USA Andretti Herta 1:44.0731 11 9 Scott Dixon NZL Chip Ganassi Racing 1:44.1659 12 26 Zach Veach USA Andretti Autosport 1:44.2018

