Jake Hughes Snatches Formula 3 Pole at Circuit Paul Ricard

HWA RACELAB‘s Jake Hughes will start the FIA Formula 3 Championship Feature Race at Circuit Paul Ricard from pole position.

Jehan Daruvala will start second with his PREMA Racing team-mate Robert Shwartzman in third.

Temperatures were much cooler at the start of the session, which was delayed following two red flags in the FIA Formula 2 Championship qualifying.

ART Grand Prix‘s Max Fewtrell was the first man on track but the PREMAs quickly set the tone with Daruvala and Shwartzman quickly topping the timing sheets.

Having led Free Practice in the morning, Niko Kari was hoping to repeat his strong pace but his first run was only good enough for seventh. His second shot was more representative and joined the PREMA duo in third.

Out front, Daruvala was holding strong in first with Christian Lundgaard attempting to displace the Indian but he had to settle for second at the midway point.

Shwartzman challenged the top spot once again, as did Leonardo Pulcini but the duo came up short.

Despite his domination out front it was still remarkably tight with less than a second separating the top seventeen.

Having improved on his benchmark Daruvala was confident when the chequered flag was waved. Championship leader Shwartzman was once again unable to lap quicker and was set for second.

As most drivers finished their laps, Hughes was quietly going about his business and snatched pole from Daruvala – going faster in every sector in the process.

Therefore, Hughes starts from his first pole position of the season.

Daruvala will start from second, with team-mate Shwartzman in third.

Pedro Piquet, Marcus Armstrong, Leonardo Pulcini, Jüri Vips, Bent Viscaal, Kari and Alex Peroni completed the top ten.

The Feature Race gets underway at 10.30 local time tomorrow.

2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship: Circuit Paul Ricard – Qualifying