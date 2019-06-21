FIA Formula 3 Championship

Jake Hughes Snatches Formula 3 Pole at Circuit Paul Ricard

by Chloe Hewitt
Credit: Joe Portlock/FIA Formula 3 Championship

HWA RACELAB‘s Jake Hughes will start the FIA Formula 3 Championship Feature Race at Circuit Paul Ricard from pole position.

Jehan Daruvala will start second with his PREMA Racing team-mate Robert Shwartzman in third.

Temperatures were much cooler at the start of the session, which was delayed following two red flags in the FIA Formula 2 Championship qualifying.

ART Grand Prix‘s Max Fewtrell was the first man on track but the PREMAs quickly set the tone with Daruvala and Shwartzman quickly topping the timing sheets.

Having led Free Practice in the morning, Niko Kari was hoping to repeat his strong pace but his first run was only good enough for seventh. His second shot was more representative and joined the PREMA duo in third.

Out front, Daruvala was holding strong in first with Christian Lundgaard attempting to displace the Indian but he had to settle for second at the midway point.

Shwartzman challenged the top spot once again, as did Leonardo Pulcini but the duo came up short.

Despite his domination out front it was still remarkably tight with less than a second separating the top seventeen.

Having improved on his benchmark Daruvala was confident when the chequered flag was waved. Championship leader Shwartzman was once again unable to lap quicker and was set for second.

As most drivers finished their laps, Hughes was quietly going about his business and snatched pole from Daruvala – going faster in every sector in the process.

Therefore, Hughes starts from his first pole position of the season.

Pedro Piquet, Marcus Armstrong, Leonardo Pulcini, Jüri Vips, Bent Viscaal, Kari and Alex Peroni completed the top ten.

The Feature Race gets underway at 10.30 local time tomorrow.

2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship: Circuit Paul Ricard – Qualifying

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Jake Hughes GBRHWA RACELAB1:49.519
2Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+0.087
3Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing+0.239
4Pedro PiquetBRATrident+0.425
5Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing+0.547
6Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix+0.576
7Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix+0.609
8Bent ViscaalNLDHWA RACELAB+0.673
9Niko KariFINTrident+0.734
10Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing+0.797
11Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing+0.826
12Christian LundgaardDNKART Grand Prix+0.859
13Richard VerschoorNLDMP Motorsport+0.932
14Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix+0.937
15Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport+0.949
16Ye YefeiCHIHitech Grand Prix+0.972
17Lirim ZendeliDEUSauber Junior Team by Charouz+0.991
18Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing+1.030
19Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident+1.047
20Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport+1.066
21Teppei NatoriJPNCarlin Buzz Racing+1.154
22David BeckmannDEUART Grand Prix+1.197
23Fabio SchererCHISauber Junior Team by Charouz+1.230
24Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz+1.272
25Keyvan AndresIRNHWA RACELAB+1.549
26Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing+1.753
27Yuki TsunodaJPNJenzer Motorsport+2.468
28Andreas EstnerDEUJenzer Motorsport+2.547
29Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing+4.707
