Lloyd aims for podiums in Belgium

Daniel Lloyd continues his busy schedule during 2019, with this weekend seeing the Huddersfield driver returning to the 2019 TCR Europe Touring Car Series.

After taking two wins during his recent outing in the 2019 TCR China Touring Car Championship in Shanghai, the reigning TCR UK Champion is looking to add to that success at Spa-Francorchamps, where he lines up as part of a thirty-four car grid.

“I can’t wait to get back to Spa this weekend. We didn’t get off to the best start in Germany, so I’m hoping to have a bit more luck on my side this time out,” explained Lloyd.

“It’s a very long lap at Spa and times are really close on the TCR Europe package so a strong qualifying result will be vital.”

Lloyd is aiming for podiums this weekend in Belgium. Credit: WSC Ltd/ TCR Europe

The Brutal Fish Racing pilot endured a difficult debut in Germany, where he suffered contact in race one and braking issues in race two. Lloyd’s race performances did not reflect his Free Practice and Qualifying pace, where the Yorkshire driver was in the top five during both practices sessions and setting the fastest time in Q1, despite having twenty kilos of late entry ballast.

With the late entry ballast shed for the rest of the year and the new Compensation weight updates meaning that his Honda will run at its lowest weight during the season so far, Lloyd is confident of challenging for podiums at least.

“I’m feeling confident, it’s a very competitive line-up in Spa, but we showed that we had the pace in Hockenheim. We were just very unlucky. We’re lighter this time out as well, which should make a big difference here,” said Lloyd.

“I’m aiming for the podium this weekend. There’s no reason why that can’t happen. All the pieces are there, we just need a clean run.”