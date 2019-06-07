Formula 1

Magnussen Feels Haas Need To Work On Tyre Management Despite Strong Friday Showing

by Craig Edwards
Kevin Magnussen - Canadian Grand Prix
Credit: Octane Photographic Ltd

Kevin Magnussen still feels Haas F1 Team need to work on tyre management despite a strong showing at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The Dane was in the top ten in both practice sessions on Friday ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix as the Haas showed good pace.

“It’s not been too bad today.”

Tyres have been key in 2019 and look like they could be a major factor this weekend and Magnussen admits it is tyre management that the team need to keep an eye on.

“Our running on low fuel was good, on high fuel we just need to make sure we’re on top of the tyre management, that’s still the main thing to work on.

“We’ll do what we can tonight to learn what we need in order to get more from the soft tyre here.”

Magnussen may have finished fifth in Free Practice 2 but he is giving nothing away in whether he thinks the Haas car has more to give over one lap but was pleased to have a trouble free day in Montréal.

“I’m not sure – in terms of the qualifying pace, how much more there is to come, hopefully a bit.

“It was running smoothly today, we had no major issues.

“Our main focus is on the race pace.”

Craig Edwards

A journalism student from Scotland. Cover Formula 1 for The Checkered Flag.

