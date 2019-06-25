Formula 1

Norris Knows Work Still To Be Done To Stay Top Of The Midfield Ahead of Austria

by Craig Edwards
Lando Norris
Credit: McLaren Media Centre

Lando Norris is excited for his first taste of the Red Bull Ring in a Formula 1 car at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

The McLaren F1 Team driver raced on the circuit last year when he was driving for Carlin in Formula 2 and reached the podium in the feature race but failed to score points in the sprint race.

“I’m looking forward to experiencing the Austrian circuit in an F1 car for the first time.

“I had a good result there in F2 last year.”

Norris and McLaren had good pace last weekend at Paul Ricard as he qualified a career best fifth on the grid for the French Grand Prix.

The British driver suffered from car issues during the latter stages of the race and slipped back on the final laps as he was unable to defend from the two Renault F1 Team cars and Kimi Räikkönen but was still grateful to score points with ninth place.

“We showed that we had good pace in France and I did everything I could, but it ended up being out of my control.

“I’m pleased to have scored points anyway.”

McLaren were best of the midfield in France and Norris knows the team has to keep working hard if they are to keep that position at a “fun and quick” Red Bull Ring.

“We know that we’ve got to keep on working hard to stay ahead of the rest of the midfield.

“Austria is a fun and quick circuit and I’m looking forward to going racing again.”

Craig Edwards

A journalism student from Scotland. Cover Formula 1 for The Checkered Flag.

