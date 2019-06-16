Danilo Petrucci continued his fine run of form at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya to secure his third podium on the bounce.

The Ducati rider avoided the chaos on lap two and benefited significantly as a result. He was involved in an entertaining race-long fight with Alex Rins and Fabio Quartararo.

The trio would exchange positions multiple times through the race. Petrucci was able to escape by using the power of the Ducati down the straights. However, his rivals were quicker in the corners and could close him back down.

Petrucci eventually lost out to Quartararo following a clash with Rins. However, he was able to keep the Suzuki behind him to take third.

Looking back over the race, Petrucci said:

“I’m very happy with this podium. For sure, without the incident during the second lap it would have been harder to seize this result and I’m very sorry for Andrea, who lost a great chance to shine today. I tried to stay with Márquez but it wasn’t possible, and Rins and Quartararo were also very fast.

“With Alex, we passed each other many times and once he even hit me on the right side but I was able to reclaim the position quite quickly. Then, when Fabio passed me, I just tried to stay with him and pull away from the pack.

“We scored the best possible result today. After three podiums in a row, we’re close to third position in the championship: we need to keep the momentum going at Assen.”

Petrucci is now only two points behind Rins in the championship standings. Also, as a result of Andrea Dovizioso’s crash, he is only five points behind his team-mate.

Petrucci returns to the circuit tomorrow for the official one-day test. Round eight of the season is at Assen on 28-30 June 2019.