Räikkönen confident of more points in Austria

Kimi Räikkönen has stated he believes his Alfa Romeo Racing team should be able to score more points in Austria, following their successful form last weekend in France.

Räikkönen, who was out-qualified by teammate Antonio Giovinazzi in France, utilised the Hard compound tyre effectively to secure seventh place and six world championship points. This leaves the Finn eighth in the world championship as Formula 1 heads to Spielberg for the Austrian Grand Prix.

The former world champion has been buoyed by this result and feels the Hinwil-based outfit can add to their points tally in Austria this weekend.

The 39-year-old also praised the upgrades that have been added to the Alfa Romeo car over the past few races. Furthermore, the Finn believes that the Swiss-Italian squad has learned to solve the puzzle that is the 2019 Pirelli tyres.

“The upgrades seem to work, we understand car and tyres better and therefore I don’t see any reasons why we shouldn’t be able to score points again.” said Räikkönen.

The Finnish driver also expressed his hope that the Austrian Grand Prix will be a “fun” race – giving him similar enjoyment to that of last weekend’s French Grand Prix which culminated in a final lap four-way battle for seventh; with Räikkönen ultimately prevailing.

He added, “What can I say? I enjoyed the race in France and I hope the one in Austria will be fun too”