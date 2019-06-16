Ramirez becomes twelfth different Moto3 winner from twelve races

Moto3 has its twelfth consecutive winner after a hugely chaotic Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya. It was Marcos Ramirez on the Leopard Racing machine who avoided the carnage that took place on almost every lap to take his first victory.

Meeting the chequered flag just 0.119 seconds behind Ramirez was our championship leader, Aron Canet on the Sterilgarda Max Racing Team bike. The podium was completed by Celestino Vietti and his SKY Racing Team VR46.

Our pole sitter, Gabriel Rodrigo suffered a terrible start to his race, quickly slipping down to seventh, whilst Tony Arbolino quickly took the holeshot. He started from third, but quickly found himself in the lead, before Canet snatched the top spot from him by the end of lap 1.

Some other big names had a really difficult weekend, losing out on crucial championship points, as Canet extends his lead by 20 points. He is now 23 points clear of his nearest rival, and the first championship contender to face a non-finish result, Lorenzo Dalla Porta.

Lap 3 saw Dalla Porta face an unlikely technical issue that forced his retirement whilst fighting with the leading pack.

Image Credit: MotoGP.com

Two laps later and further disaster struck for the leading pack, as Can Öncü caused a domino effect that left numerous riders in the kitty litter. The victims here were Albert Arenas, Raul Fernandez and Sergio Garcia.

They were then joined by Vicente Perez and Filip Salac who became tangled in their own battle just moments later.

As the lead group continued their battle, sometimes racing at six abreast, the lead rider changed on nearly every lap. John McPhee, Tony Arolino, Ramierz, Canet, Alonso Lopez, Kaito Toba and Darryn Binder all enjoyed their moment at the lead of the pack.

As the chaos continued, lap after lap, Arbolino was he first to drop out of the leading pack. He faced a technical issues which saw him retire with 10 laps remaining.

Next to crash out was Jaume Masia and his Bester Capital Dubai machine, with just 8 laps remaining.

However further disaster occurs, just a few laps before the chequered flag, as poleman Rodrigo crashed out of the race along with Binder. However, Binder was able to rejoin the race, meeting the chequered flag in tenth place.

Image Credit: MotoGP.com

As we leave the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Canet has further increased his championship lead. With 103 points, he now sits 23 points ahead of his nearest rival. Despite his non-finish, Dalla Porta keeps hold of second in the championship, with a total of 80 points.

Next, the Moto3 circuit heads to TT Circuit Assen, where The Checkered Flag will keep you up to date on all the important updates and news stories.