MotoGP

Rins heads to Catalunya full of confidence

by Joshua Close
written by Joshua Close
Rins Confident Heading into Catalunya
Rins Confident Heading into Catalunya (Credit: Suzuki Racing)

Following another successful race day at Mugello, Alex Rins heads to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya full of confidence.

Despite starting from 13th after another poor qualifying display, Rins once again showed Suzuki’s potential on race day. The Spaniard made a fantastic start and battled within the leading quartet for the majority of the race. However, the Suzuki suffered from a lack of straight line speed, and as a result Rins settled for fourth.

That result leaves him third in the championship standings, 27 points behind Marc Marquez. Rins has two podiums to his name in 2019. Buoyed by his success at Mugello, Rins believes that more success is imminent. He said:

“I’m very curious to go to Montmelò because in some ways the circuit is kind of similar to Mugello, and it has parts which could suit our GSX-RR, so I’m arriving here with confidence. In Italy we proved that we can be effective in preparing a good setup for that kind of layout, so I think we are heading for a positive race.

“Things are going well at the moment, our progression and results are good, and we have clear ideas where we have to improve. I’m happy and excited to come to my home race.” 

Rins will be hoping for better luck in Barcelona this year. The 23-year-old was forced to retire from last season’s race with technical issues.

Rins’ Schedule

The weekend’s action in Barcelona begins on Friday (14 June 2019) with Free Practice 1 at 08:55. This will be followed by Free Practice 2 at 13:10.

Saturday’s (15 June 2018) action begins at 08:55 with Free Practice 3, with Free Practice 4 at 12:30. This is immediately followed by Qualifying 1 at 13:10 and Qualifying 2 at 13:35.

Sunday’s warm-up (16 June 2019) will begin at 08:40. The race begins at 13:00.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Joshua Close

Josh is a Sports Journalism graduate and has been a member of the TCF team since 2015. He focuses primarily on the MCE British Superbike Championship, as well as Road Racing events and MotoGP.

Related articles

Dovizioso seeks corner speed improvement in Catalunya

Viñales Seeks Podium at Home Grand Prix

Preview: MotoGP to celebrate 70th Anniversary in Catalunya

Espargaro and KTM continue to improve at Mugello

Petrucci thanks Dovizioso after maiden win at Mugello

Petrucci clinches maiden MotoGP victory in Mugello Classic

Marcel Schrotter returns to form with Mugello pole

Marquez smashes lap record to take Mugello Pole

Dovizioso seeks improvements despite Le Mans podium

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More