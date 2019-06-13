Rins heads to Catalunya full of confidence

Following another successful race day at Mugello, Alex Rins heads to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya full of confidence.

Despite starting from 13th after another poor qualifying display, Rins once again showed Suzuki’s potential on race day. The Spaniard made a fantastic start and battled within the leading quartet for the majority of the race. However, the Suzuki suffered from a lack of straight line speed, and as a result Rins settled for fourth.

That result leaves him third in the championship standings, 27 points behind Marc Marquez. Rins has two podiums to his name in 2019. Buoyed by his success at Mugello, Rins believes that more success is imminent. He said:

“I’m very curious to go to Montmelò because in some ways the circuit is kind of similar to Mugello, and it has parts which could suit our GSX-RR, so I’m arriving here with confidence. In Italy we proved that we can be effective in preparing a good setup for that kind of layout, so I think we are heading for a positive race.

“Things are going well at the moment, our progression and results are good, and we have clear ideas where we have to improve. I’m happy and excited to come to my home race.”

Rins will be hoping for better luck in Barcelona this year. The 23-year-old was forced to retire from last season’s race with technical issues.

Rins’ Schedule

The weekend’s action in Barcelona begins on Friday (14 June 2019) with Free Practice 1 at 08:55. This will be followed by Free Practice 2 at 13:10.

Saturday’s (15 June 2018) action begins at 08:55 with Free Practice 3, with Free Practice 4 at 12:30. This is immediately followed by Qualifying 1 at 13:10 and Qualifying 2 at 13:35.

Sunday’s warm-up (16 June 2019) will begin at 08:40. The race begins at 13:00.