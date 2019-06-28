There is little room for error in Austria – Ricciardo

Renault F1 Team‘s Daniel Ricciardo has said he is looking forward to the challenge the Austrian Grand Prix is set to bring.

The Australian racer said that although the Spielberg circuit is one of the shorter ones on the calendar, it doesn’t make it easier, mainly due to its fast, flowing corners, which leave little room for error.

“On a map, Spielberg looks a short lap but it’s actually incredibly hectic. While it is short, there are some challenging corners and lots to get right. The middle and last sectors, in particular, are really fast. The final two corners are a lot of fun, especially in these current cars, there’s little room for error.

“The race is usually quite full on too and concentration has to be high. You can’t afford to make errors on a lap in Spielberg as even a small mistake costs a huge chunk of your lap time as it’s all very close.”

He added that he was also glad to be able to be a part of the team’s home race last time out in France.

“Firstly, it was great to experience the team’s home race. There was a lot to do away from the car and a lot of people to meet, but on a whole it was fun. I think our seventh-place finish at the flag was a fair result in terms of pace. The team deserved double points, that’s for sure. It’s clearly disappointing to lose six points, but it’s racing and there are rules.

“It doesn’t take away from the fact the battle between Lando [Norris], Kimi [Raikkonen] and Nico [Hulkenberg] was a lot of fun. I enjoyed it, we’ll take something away from that and move on. Austria is the next challenge and we’re all determined to bounce back and score some strong points.” he said.