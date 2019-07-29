Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Cliff Daniels taking over as Jimmie Johnson’s crew chief

by Justin Nguyen
written by Justin Nguyen
Credit: Chris Trotman/Getty Images

The 2019 Monster Energy Cup Series season has proven to be tumultuous for Jimmie Johnson, his first full-time year without longtime crew chief Chad Knaus. On Monday, Hendrick Motorsports announced his race engineer Cliff Daniels will replace Kevin Meendering as crew chief of the #48 car effective immediately.

“We have great confidence in Cliff’s ability to win races with Jimmie and the team,” team owner Rick Hendrick stated. “He’s a natural leader and tremendously talented from both a technical and communication standpoint. Cliff’s familiarity with Jimmie and the #48 team culture will benefit us a ton. He will bring the spark that’s been our missing ingredient.”

After working for Stewart-Haas Racing, Daniels joined the #48 team in 2014 as Johnson’s race engineer, where he helped Johnson win his record-tying seventh Cup championship in 2016. For much of 2019, he was a member of Hendrick’s competition systems group before rejoining the #48 stable at Sonoma Raceway in June.

Johnson and Knaus, who won six championships and 81 races together as one of NASCAR’s finest driver/crew chief duos from 2002 to 2018, parted ways at season’s end. Knaus moved to Johnson’s team-mate William Byron‘s #24 team, while Meendering moved up from Hendrick affiliate JR Motorsports.

After the first 21 races of 2019, Johnson sits seventeenth in points with eight top tens and a best run of fourth at Chicagoland Speedway. The switch comes a day after Johnson finished fifteenth in the Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway, during which he scored his first stage win since Sonoma in 2017. Meendering will move to a senior competition role within the Hendrick organisation.

“Cliff has really shined since he came back to the #48,” Johnson said. “When he returned, there was an immediate change in the team dynamic that all of us felt. We’ve worked together for a long time, have a ton of mutual respect and a shared vision. I have no doubt the strong connection and working relationship is going to pay dividends right away.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Justin Nguyen

Justin is an American-based reporter who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks. Follow him on Twitter at @ZappaOMatic

Related articles

Kevin Harvick holds off Hamlin for Foxwoods Resort...

Kurt Busch wins brother battle, Quaker State 400

Justin Haley wins bizarre, rain-shortened Coke Zero Sugar...

Coke Zero Sugar 400 rained out, postponed to...

Joey Gase joins Rick Ware for Daytona

Alex Bowman takes maiden Cup win in Camping...

Thunderstorms force Camping World 400 delay

Austin Theriault to make Cup debut at Loudon...

Andy Seuss joins Ware for Cup debut at...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More