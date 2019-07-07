Cyan Racing mourn the loss of team member overnight

Cyan Racing, the team which runs the Lynk & Co World Touring Car Cup project, have today announced the sudden loss of one of their technicians.

The 21 year-old from the United Kingdom has not yet been named, however it is understood that he suddenly became ill on Saturday night.

Despite immediate medical assistance, the technician sadly passed away at a local Portuguese hospital, after doctors had been unable to resuscitate him.

The tragedy comes after what had been a largely positive day for Cyan Racing until that point, with Yann Ehrlacher securing a second-place finish for the team in the opening race of the weekend.

Cyan Racing CEO, Christian Dahl, has released the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends and we would like to offer our dearest condolences. He was a young and valued team member and he will be deeply missed. Without technicians such as him, what we all work for every day of the year and have a deep passion for would not be possible.”

It is not yet known if this will have an impact upon Cyan Racing’s participation in the two remaining races at Vila Real.