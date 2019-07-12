Fewtrell Fastest in F3 Practice at Silverstone

Briton, Max Fewtrell set the fastest time in the FIA Formula 3 Championship practice session at Silverstone.

Canadian Devlin DeFrancesco was second with David Beckmann in third.

The session started with all the drivers heading straight out onto the track, as they all searched for clear air to get their running underway.

Raoul Hyman lead the early stages, holding at one point a three second advantage over his rivals.

As the track rubbered in, times started to tumble with Christian Lundgaard taking over as the pacesetter. However, the Briton was keen to prove a point in his home round and returned to the top once again.

It was another Brit who bettered his time as Jake Hughes went fastest for HWA RACELAB.

Hughes beat the time he had set to extend his advantage at the top but found himself demoted to second after Leonardo Pulcini went quickest.

The PREMA Racing duo, Robert Shwartzman and Jehan Daruvala joined the leading pack with the Russian, who leads the way in the championship, claiming the top spot.

Daruvala, bettered the time set by him team-mate to go quickest.

Elsewhere, the third PREMA of Marcus Armstrong reported issues with his Drag Reduction System (DRS) and was not able to challenge time times of his team-mates.

It was Leonardo Pulcini who knocked Daruvala off the top spot with the Indian demoted to second.

With sixteen minutes on the clock, the majority of the drivers headed to the pits leaving just nine cars on track; one being series newcomer this weekend Federico Malvestiti who wanted to take advantage of all available track time to learn the machinery.

The drivers returned to track, but PREMA were not able to fix Armstrong’s DRS issue whilst he was in the pits.

In the dying stages, Beckmann jumped to the top of the timings and with just a few minutes to go looked set to end the session as fastest.

However a Brit was on top once again with Fewtrell, who is coming off the back of a strong result at the Red Bull Ring last time out.

Times were tumbling with DeFrancesco now fastest who was immediately beaten by Ye Yifei.

With a minute to go, Fewtrell was lighting up the timing screens once again to go three tenths faster than Yifei.

Despite attempts by a number of drivers no one was able to challenge the time of Fewtrell.

As a result the top ten ended as: Fewtrell, DeFrancesco, Beckmann, Yifei, Lirim Zendeli, Yuki Tsunoda, Lundgaard, Hyman, Pulcini and Daruvala

With all three of their drivers in the top five of the championship, PREMA will be concerned to see their lack of pace at Silverstone with Daruvala best placed in tenth.

Qualifying for the Feature Race tomorrow gets underway at 16.50 local time.

2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship: Silverstone – Practice