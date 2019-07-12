FIA Formula 3 Championship

Fewtrell Fastest in F3 Practice at Silverstone

by Chloe Hewitt
written by Chloe Hewitt
Credit: Joe Portlock/FIA Formula 3 Championship

Briton, Max Fewtrell set the fastest time in the FIA Formula 3 Championship practice session at Silverstone.

Canadian Devlin DeFrancesco was second with David Beckmann in third.

The session started with all the drivers heading straight out onto the track, as they all searched for clear air to get their running underway.

Raoul Hyman lead the early stages, holding at one point a three second advantage over his rivals.

As the track rubbered in, times started to tumble with Christian Lundgaard taking over as the pacesetter. However, the Briton was keen to prove a point in his home round and returned to the top once again.

It was another Brit who bettered his time as Jake Hughes went fastest for HWA RACELAB.

Hughes beat the time he had set to extend his advantage at the top but found himself demoted to second after Leonardo Pulcini went quickest.

The PREMA Racing duo, Robert Shwartzman and Jehan Daruvala joined the leading pack with the Russian, who leads the way in the championship, claiming the top spot.

Daruvala, bettered the time set by him team-mate to go quickest.

Elsewhere, the third PREMA of Marcus Armstrong reported issues with his Drag Reduction System (DRS) and was not able to challenge time times of his team-mates.

It was Leonardo Pulcini who knocked Daruvala off the top spot with the Indian demoted to second.

With sixteen minutes on the clock, the majority of the drivers headed to the pits leaving just nine cars on track; one being series newcomer this weekend Federico Malvestiti who wanted to take advantage of all available track time to learn the machinery.

The drivers returned to track, but PREMA were not able to fix Armstrong’s DRS issue whilst he was in the pits.

In the dying stages, Beckmann jumped to the top of the timings and with just a few minutes to go looked set to end the session as fastest.

However a Brit was on top once again with Fewtrell, who is coming off the back of a strong result at the Red Bull Ring last time out.

Times were tumbling with DeFrancesco now fastest who was immediately beaten by Ye Yifei.

With a minute to go, Fewtrell was lighting up the timing screens once again to go three tenths faster than Yifei.

Despite attempts by a number of drivers no one was able to challenge the time of Fewtrell.

As a result the top ten ended as: Fewtrell, DeFrancesco, Beckmann, Yifei, Lirim Zendeli, Yuki Tsunoda, Lundgaard, Hyman, Pulcini and Daruvala

With all three of their drivers in the top five of the championship, PREMA will be concerned to see their lack of pace at Silverstone with Daruvala best placed in tenth.

Qualifying for the Feature Race tomorrow gets underway at 16.50 local time.

2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship: Silverstone – Practice

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix1:45.264
2Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident+0.223
3David BeckmannDEUART Grand Prix+0.319
4Ye YifeiCHIHitech Grand Prix+0.342
5Lirim ZendeliDEUSauber Junior Team by Charouz+0.408
6Yuki TsunodaJPNJenzer Motorsport+0.515
7Christian LundgaardDNKART Grand Prix+0.734
8Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz+0.921
9Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix+0.958
10Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+1.000
11Fabio SchererSUISauber Junior Team by Charouz+1.006
12Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing+1.132
13Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing+1.164
14Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix+1.289
15Niko KariFINTrident+1.314
16Pedro PiquetBRATrident+1.417
17Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing+1.479
18Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing+1.503
19Andreas EstnerDEUJenzer Motorsport+1.579
20Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing+1.586
21Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing+1.832
22Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport+1.937
23Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport+1.956
24Richard VerschoorNEDMP Motorsport+1.971
25Teppei NatoriJPNCarlin Buzz Racing+2.213
26Jake HughesGBRHWA RACELAB+2.373
27Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport+2.612
28Keyvan AndresIRNHWA RACELAB+3.051
29Bent ViscaalNEDHWA RACELAB+3.682
30Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing+3.860
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

An NCTJ accredited Journalism Graduate covering DTM and the FIA Formula 3 Championship.

Related articles

Shwartzman Penalty Hands Hughes F3 Sprint Race Victory...

Vips Ends PREMA’s Winning Streak at the Red...

Maiden F3 Pole Position for Armstrong at the...

Kari Fastest in F3 Practice at Paul Ricard

Lundgaard Wins on Track but Penalty Hands Shwartzman...

Piquet ends season-opening F3 practice session on top

Pulcini Remains on Top in Formula 3 Testing...

Christian Lundgaard Quickest on Final Day of F3...

Marcus Armstrong Fastest in Day One of Formula...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More