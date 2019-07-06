WTCR

Johan Kristoffersson tops disrupted second practice session

by James Bowers
written by James Bowers
Johan Kristoffersson tops disrupted second practice session
Image Credit: Florent Gooden/DPPI

Johan Kristoffersson posted a lap time of 2:00.110 in today’s practice session, making him the fastest World Touring Car Cup (WTCR) driver around the Vila Real street circuit so far this weekend.

The session was delayed midway through proceedings when there was a collision between two Cupra drivers. Tom Coronel shut the door on Mikel Azcona into Turn 8, and as such, suffered broken rear suspension. Unable to drag his car back to the pit lane, Coronel had no choice but to park on circuit, and so the red flags were brought out to ensure a safe recovery of his vehicle.

Once underway again, it wasn’t long before there was another casualty. Yvan Muller suffered a right-front puncture with 13 minutes left on the clock, which eventually brought his session to a premature end too.

However, Kristoffersson avoided incident and ended the session with a healthy gap of 0.357 seconds to the second fastest car; that of Norbert Michelisz.

Behind Michelisz, Yann Ehrlacher and Thed Bjork showed greatly improved pace in their Lynk & Co cars, while the top five was rounded out by Kristoffersson’s Volkswagen stablemate, Rob Huff.

Aurelien Panis continued to impress with sixth place in his Cupra, while the second fastest man from Practice One – Mehdi Bennani – wound up in seventh place this time round.

Esteban Guerrieri and Nicky Catsburg ended up eighth and ninth, while Ma Qing Hua did well to drag the Alfa Romeo into the top ten.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
James Bowers

Juggling university essays with news and race reports from the World Touring Car Cup, TCR Europe and the TCR UK Series for TheCheckeredFlag.co.uk.

Related articles

Norbert Michelisz claims pole position with record-breaking lap...

Nestor Girolami sets the early pace in Portugal

Benjamin Leuchter wins on home turf as Guerrieri...

Johan Kristoffersson wins, while Rob Huff crashes out...

Norbert Michelisz triumphs with style in Race One

Esteban Guerrieri tops majorly disrupted first qualifying session

WTCR Practice Round-Up: Kristoffersson & Volkswagen lead the...

Priaulx takes positives from Zandvoort

Huff hails progress made at Zandvoort

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More