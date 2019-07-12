Jüri Vips Claims His Maiden Formula 3 Pole Position in Thrilling Session at Silverstone

Off the back of his maiden FIA Formula 3 Championship victory last time out at the Red Bull Ring, Jüri Vips has claimed pole position for the Feature Race at Silverstone.

Starting alongside him on the grid will be longtime session pacesetter Marcus Armstrong, with Armstrong’s PREMA Racing team-mate Jehan Daruvala in third.

When the session got underway it was ART Grand Prix driver and Renault Sport Academy member Christian Lundgaard that set the pace – though it was a long way off the ultimate pole time.

Daruvala, who was wanting to prove that PREMA’s pace from practice earlier in the day was not true of their form went six seconds quicker than the Dane.

Not wanting to mess about all the drivers began pumping in their representative laps, which were over forty seconds quicker than their initial runs.

After a rapid changing of position, it was Daruvala who put his PREMA on top with Armstrong in second after his issues in practice making it a 1-2 for the Italian squad.

The times were changing all over the place with Vips toppling the PREMAs to go fastest.

Robert Shwartzman, the championship leader, was struggling compared to his team-mates managing ninth as Armstrong went fastest.

The New Zealander, was not messing about and extended his advantage at the top.

With sixteen minutes to go on the clock the cars headed to the pitlane for set up and tyre changes.

It was another New Zealander, Liam Lawson who ended the lull, and snatched P2.

Having slipped down the order Daruvala jumped up to fifth.

With three minutes to go, Armstrong was toppled with Niko Kari going fastest.

Another flurry of quick laps in the dying stages ended with Vips fastest with Fabio Scherer in second.

Pedro Piquet was then the latest driver to go quickest; with Shwartzman and then Armstrong upsurging him in quick succession.

Daruvala slotted in ahead of Shwartzman to rejoin the fight out front.

With just seconds left on the clock Vips snatched pole position from Armstrong.

Daruvala will start from third.

Lundgaard and Leonardo Pulcini demoted Shwartzman to fifth with Lawson, Piquet, Scherer and Ye Yifei completing the top ten.

The Feature Race gets underway at 9.25 tomorrow morning with the race lasting twenty laps.

2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship: Silverstone – Qualifying