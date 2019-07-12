FIA Formula 3 Championship

Jüri Vips Claims His Maiden Formula 3 Pole Position in Thrilling Session at Silverstone

by Chloe Hewitt
Credit: Joe Portlock/FIA Formula 3 Championship

Off the back of his maiden FIA Formula 3 Championship victory last time out at the Red Bull Ring, Jüri Vips has claimed pole position for the Feature Race at Silverstone.

Starting alongside him on the grid will be longtime session pacesetter Marcus Armstrong, with Armstrong’s PREMA Racing team-mate Jehan Daruvala in third.

When the session got underway it was ART Grand Prix driver and Renault Sport Academy member Christian Lundgaard that set the pace – though it was a long way off the ultimate pole time.

Daruvala, who was wanting to prove that PREMA’s pace from practice earlier in the day was not true of their form went six seconds quicker than the Dane.

Not wanting to mess about all the drivers began pumping in their representative laps, which were over forty seconds quicker than their initial runs.

After a rapid changing of position, it was Daruvala who put his PREMA on top with Armstrong in second after his issues in practice making it a 1-2 for the Italian squad.

The times were changing all over the place with Vips toppling the PREMAs to go fastest.

Robert Shwartzman, the championship leader, was struggling compared to his team-mates managing ninth as Armstrong went fastest.

The New Zealander, was not messing about and extended his advantage at the top.

With sixteen minutes to go on the clock the cars headed to the pitlane for set up and tyre changes.

It was another New Zealander, Liam Lawson who ended the lull, and snatched P2.

Having slipped down the order Daruvala jumped up to fifth.

With three minutes to go, Armstrong was toppled with Niko Kari going fastest.

Another flurry of quick laps in the dying stages ended with Vips fastest with Fabio Scherer in second.

Pedro Piquet was then the latest driver to go quickest; with Shwartzman and then Armstrong upsurging him in quick succession.

Daruvala slotted in ahead of Shwartzman to rejoin the fight out front.

With just seconds left on the clock Vips snatched pole position from Armstrong.

Daruvala will start from third.

Lundgaard and Leonardo Pulcini demoted Shwartzman to fifth with Lawson, Piquet, Scherer and Ye Yifei completing the top ten.

The Feature Race gets underway at 9.25 tomorrow morning with the race lasting twenty laps.

2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship: Silverstone – Qualifying

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix1:43.902
2Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing+0.096
3Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+0.112
4Christian LundgaardDNKART Grand Prix+0.171
5Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix+0.237
6Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing+0.316
7Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport+0.458
8Pedro PiquetBRATrident+0.501
9Fabio SchererSUISauber Junior Team by Charouz+0.531
10Ye YifeiCHIHitech Grand Prix+0.559
11Jake HughesGBRHWA RACELAB+0.560
12Niko KariFINTrident+0.574
13David BeckmannDEUART Grand Prix+0.679
14Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix+0.682
15Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz+0.745
16Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing+0.844
17Lirim ZendeliDEUSauber Junior Team by Charouz+0.854
18Richard VerschoorNEDMP Motorsport+1.065
19Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing+1.082
20Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing+1.118
21Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing+1.186
22Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident+1.207
23Keyvan AndresIRNHWA RACELAB+1.208
24Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport+1.240
25Bent ViscaalNEDHWA RACELAB+1.327
26Yuki TsunodaJPNJenzer Motorsport+1.399
27Andreas EstnerDEUJenzer Motorsport+1.533
28Teppei NatoriJPNCarlin Buzz Racing+1.688
29Federico MalvestitiITAJenzer Motorsport+2.201
30Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing+3.166
An NCTJ accredited Journalism Graduate covering DTM and the FIA Formula 3 Championship.

Daruvala Dominates in Spanish Sprint Race to Put...

