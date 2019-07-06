King of the Ring Marquez takes Pole in Germany

Marc Marquez made it an astonishing ten from ten at Sachsenring beating Fabio Quatararo and Maverick Vinales to Pole Position.

The nine-time winner around the German circuit, chose to do three separate runs and set his fastest lap on the third stint.

The Repsol Honda rider was pushed all the way by rookie sensation Quatararo, and in the process broke the circuit lap record with a 1:20.195s.

Quatararo was on pace to take his fourth pole and third in a row on his final lap, but the Frenchman lost too much time in the fourth sector and finished +0.205s off Marquez.

Monster Energy Yamaha rider Vinales topped Free Practice 4, and carried on his rapid pace by taking third from Alex Rins on his penultimate lap.

The Ecstar Suzuki rider has looked strong on all tyre compounds this weekend, and starting fourth should result in the Spaniard fighting for a podium come Sunday’s race.

Jack Miller and Cal Crutchlow completed the second row, with both riders looking to bounce back from an uneventful outing in Assen.

Franco Morbidelli will lineup seventh on the Petronas Yamaha with Pol Espagaro and Joan Mir locking out the third row.

Tenth is Takaaki Nakagami, who has been struggling with injuries sustained in Assen, but has looked very fast on race pace.

The Japanese rider will start alongside Valentino Rossi, who topped Qualifying 1 even with a small crash at turn one. The Italian couldn’t improve significantly in the second session, and will start ahead of fellow Italian Danilo Petrucci in twelfth.

It was a disappointing session for Petrucci who was blocked by Mir on his first run, and then suffered a big crash at turn nine.

The day got even worse for Ducati, as number one rider Andrea Dovizioso thought he made Qualifying 2 before Nakagami’s impressive last sector meant the Italian missed out and will start from thirteenth place.