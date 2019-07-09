KTM riders focused on improvements following Sachsenring

Pol Espargaro delivered his ninth points scoring finish in as many races for the Austrian team at Sachsenring, a feat only matched by Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci.

The Spanish rider has been a revelation on the KTM this season, and although not his best result of the year, it was another solid points scoring race.

Espargaro spent the majority of the race behind his brother Aleix Espargaro, and the Yamaha pair of Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli.

The 28 year-old was unable to make his way through the group, as tyre issues around the demanding German circuit meant overtaking was very difficult.

“The start was not amazing – we had a small electronic problem – but the first half of the race was OK and I was fighting with some other riders.”

“I was trying to keep the tyre but towards the end it was finished and I was really disappointed to suffer such a big drop on the rear.”

“I could not ride or do anything because there was so much spin. We tried our best today. Now it is time to relax a little bit and then go hard again in the Czech Republic.”

Credit: MotoGP.com

For teammate Johann Zarco, it was another tough weekend as the Frenchman struggled with a virus throughout.

Zarco was riding well in Assen, but retired due to arm pump issues, but at Sachsenring it was a crash on lap three which unfortunately ended his race before it ever really got going.

“My start was quite correct but there was a lot of sliding in the cooler conditions. I was expecting this and tried to keep consistent and limit the mistakes but in Turn 3 I came into the corner – maybe with too much lean – and lost the front.”

“It’s a shame because I was in the points and that was the target. I know what I will do during the summer break and I am motivated to work and come back stronger in the Czech Republic.”

Brno will be an important beginning to the second part of the year for Zarco, who has struggled adapting to the KTM bike since his move from Yamaha.

For Espagaro, he will be hoping to solidify his tenth place in the championship standings, and build on the impressive points scoring streak.