Marquez leads the way after day one in Germany

Marc Marquez was in fine form once again at Sachsenring during Free Practice 2, as he topped the combined standings ahead of Alex Rins and Fabio Quatararo.

The championship leader was pipped by Quatararo in the final stages of Free Practice 1, but with the conditions improving, the times were getting considerably quicker as Marquez posted a best time of 1:20.705.

Marquez started the session with the harder tyre option on the front and rear, and had an eventful time as he twice saved a front end crash at turn one.

With Sunday being a thirty lap race and tyre consumption key, it was vitally important for the riders to understand the tyre behavior.

That was the focus for second placed Rins, who finished +0.341s down on the Repsol Honda rider, but produced his best lap with the hard rear which seems to be the preferred choice among the riders.

Quatararo completed the top three, but was left frustrated in the closing stages, as he was blocked twice when trying to set a fast lap on the soft tyre by teammate Franco Morbidelli and then Takaaki Nakagami.

Maverick Vinales was fourth for the Monster Energy Yamaha team, closely followed by Pol Espagaro. The KTM rider has finished every race in the points this season, and will be looking for another top ten after a productive afternoon’s running.

Quietly climbing the leaderboard was LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow, who improved from tenth in the opening session to end the day sixth.

Places seven through nine consisted of three Ducati riders, with Jack Miller fastest ahead of Danilo Petrucci eighth and Andrea Dovizioso ninth respectively.

It was a much improved day for nine-time champion Valentino Rossi, who made a return to form rounding out the top ten.

Francesco Bagnaia was absent for the second practice session due to a crash earlier in the day. The Italian is expected to be fit for Free Practice 3 on Saturday which begins at 8:55 UK time and 9:55 local time.