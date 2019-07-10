Mattia Pasini Replaces Simone Corsi At Tasca Racing For The Remainder Of The Season

This morning (10 July) it was announced that Simone Corsi will be replaced at the Tasca Racing Moto2 Team by countryman Mattia Pasini.

Mattia Pasini has already ridden four races this year with Pons Racing in Austin, Sama Global Angel Nieto Team in Jerez and the SRT Petronas Team in Le Mans and Mugello. He was also due to continue to stand in for the injured Khairul Idham Pawi however, he broke his collarbone testing in Barcelona.

Simone Corsi has had far from an ideal season, having had five retirements out of nine races so far. Corsi has managed a best result of eighth place in Austin, and only managed twenty-first at Sachsenring last weekend.

Since being signed with Tasca Racing for 2018 Corsi’s best result has been eighth at Sachsenring last year and Austin this year.

On Instagram Simone Corsi posted saying “My season ends, let’s work to get back soon” whilst Tasca Racing posted saying “We start at Brno with Mattia Pasini, after a season and a half, the experience of the Roman rider ends (Simone Corsi). To replace him we have chosen Mattia Pasini a rider who doesn’t need a presentation, with 230 Grand Prixs contested, with 12 race wins, 30 podiums and almost 1400 points collected in the world championship (over several years).”

Mattia Pasini was quoted on the same post “I’m happy to be able to run in the second part of the championship with Tasca Racing. The goal is to finish in the top 5”

The team principle Enrico Tasca said “It wasn’t easy to change rider mid-season, I sincerely thank Simone for these almost two years together with great emotion, but I am happy to have a rider of the caliber of Mattia to finish the season, where we can still take some satisfaction”