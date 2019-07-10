Moto2

Mattia Pasini Replaces Simone Corsi At Tasca Racing For The Remainder Of The Season

by Nat Jarvis
Credit: MotoGP.com

This morning (10 July) it was announced that Simone Corsi will be replaced at the Tasca Racing Moto2 Team by countryman Mattia Pasini.

Mattia Pasini has already ridden four races this year with Pons Racing in Austin, Sama Global Angel Nieto Team in Jerez and the SRT Petronas Team in Le Mans and Mugello. He was also due to continue to stand in for the injured Khairul Idham Pawi however, he broke his collarbone testing in Barcelona.

Simone Corsi has had far from an ideal season, having had five retirements out of nine races so far. Corsi has managed a best result of eighth place in Austin, and only managed twenty-first at Sachsenring last weekend.

Since being signed with Tasca Racing for 2018 Corsi’s best result has been eighth at Sachsenring last year and Austin this year.

On Instagram Simone Corsi posted saying “My season ends, let’s work to get back soon” whilst Tasca Racing posted saying “We start at Brno with Mattia Pasini, after a season and a half, the experience of the Roman rider ends (Simone Corsi). To replace him we have chosen Mattia Pasini a rider who doesn’t need a presentation, with 230 Grand Prixs contested, with 12 race wins, 30 podiums and almost 1400 points collected in the world championship (over several years).”

SI RIPARTE DA BRNO CON MATTIA PASINI 💪💪💪🥇🏆🥇 Cambio di sella nel Team Tasca Racing: dopo una stagione e mezza si conclude l'esperienza del rider romano con la scuderia. Per sostituirlo è stato scelto @mattiapasini pilota che non ha bisogno di presentazioni, con i suoi 230 gp disputati con 12 gare vinte, 30 podi e quasi 1400 punti conquistati nelle competizioni mondiali. “Sono felice di poter correre questa seconda parte di campionato con Tasca Racing – ha affermato il pilota che corre con il numero #54 – l’obiettivo delle prossime gare è di finire nella top 5”. “Non é stata una decisione facile cambiare pilota in corsa – ha dichiarato il Team Principal Enrico Tasca – ringrazio sinceramente Simone per questi quasi due anni assieme di grandi emozioni, ma sono felice di avere a disposizione un pilota del calibro di Mattia per finire questa stagione sportiva in cui possiamo toglierci ancora delle soddisfazioni”. #raceforwin #adventuretime #sponsortowin #bigday #bigsponsor #oneteamonedream #gogogo #fotooftheday @kalex_racing @officialtriumph @motogp @ohlinsracing @nilsyourbike @arrowexhaust @marinobnd @mattiapasini @moto2__ @moto2_news @italchimica @italianbakerysolutions @insidecomunicazione @facile.energy @gruppovesta @vassallibakering

Mattia Pasini was quoted on the same post “I’m happy to be able to run in the second part of the championship with Tasca Racing. The goal is to finish in the top 5”

The team principle Enrico Tasca said “It wasn’t easy to change rider mid-season, I sincerely thank Simone for these almost two years together with great emotion, but I am happy to have a rider of the caliber of Mattia to finish the season, where we can still take some satisfaction”

