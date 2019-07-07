Alex Marquez Wins Fourth Race In Five At Sachsenring

Alex Marquez has won his fourth race in five outings, with a brilliant victory at the Sachsenring Circuit in Germany. He comfortably converted his pole position into a win, making his intent to claim the 2019 Moto2 World Championship very clear.

It didn’t take long for the drama to unfold as the race got underway. Into turn one Sama Global Angel Nieto Team rider, Jake Dixon, tagged the back of Speed Up rider, Jorge Navarro. As Dixon went down his team-mate Xavi Cardelus, unfortunately couldn’t avoid the bike. The Spaniard was lucky to be able to continue the race but Jake Dixon was out after just one corner.

Early in the race it was Iker Lecuona who would lead, ahead of Luca Marini and Alex Marquez. Alex Marquez made his move for the lead at turn one, with twenty-two laps to go. Lecuona held onto the back of the Marc VDS Racing bike.

In eighth place, Tom Luthi set a new lap record of a 1:24.347 on lap eight and, whilst sitting on the back of the leading group, he was a threat for the win. He was clearly keen to extend his championship lead.

Iker Lecuona took the lead back through the Omega corner (turn three) on lap nine. However, this was short-lived as Alex Marquez re-took the lead into turn twelve.

Lecuona was then pushed back to third as RedBull KTM Ajo rider Brad Binder took second place while he recovered from a bad qualifying. The move was short-lived as Lecuona snapped straight back at Binder. Binder wasn’t done though, the next lap he re-took second and set his sights on race leader, Alex Marquez.

With sixteen laps to go Tom Luthi made a move on Xavi Vierge for fifth place. Luthi clipped Vierge on the entry taking the Marc VDS rider out of the race. Xavi was understandably furious, gesticulating in a red mist. Luthi would receive a long-lap penalty for the incident which saw him drop from fifth to sixth.

Thirteen laps to go and the leading pack were still battling. Lecuona took second place back from Brad Binder into the favorite turn one. The question was: had he left it to long? Alex Marquez was starting to ease away and even set a new lap record of 1:24.317. At the same time, Binder then reclaimed second place again, all the while local favorite Marcel Schrotter joined the two KTM’s in the battle for the podium.

Marcel Schrotter managed to get up into second place on his Dynavolt Intact GP Kalex machine. Binder did try to take the German into turn one, but Schrotter was having none of it snapping straight back and holding on to second; much to the delight of the German crowd who could be heard cheering across the circuit.

Brad Binder fought back to second place with three laps left to go. Meanwhile, Marquez held a comfortable 2.8 second lead ahead of the three-way battle for third.

On the last lap, Iker Lecouna was trying to attack Marcel Schrotter for the final podium position. However, Lecuona made a mistake, crashing on the last corner of the last lap, taking away an almost certain fourth position. This gave Fabio Digiannantonio his best ever Moto2 result in fourth position.

Alex Marquez goes into the summer break with a championship lead of eight points and his best ever start to a Moto2 season. With four wins in five races, surely Alex Marquez is the championship favorite heading into Brno in the Czech Republic which takes place on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th August 2019.