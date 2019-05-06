Mattia Pasini to replace injured Khairul Idham Pawi at French Moto2 Grand Prix

Moto2 veteran Mattia Pasini will replace the injured Khairul Idham Pawi for the French Grand Prix and potentially at Mugello too if needed.

Mattia Pasini who has replaced Augusto Fernadez for the Flexbox Pons Racing team in Austin and Jake Dixon on the Sama Global Angel Nieto KTM at Jerez will get a third outing of the year on board the Sepang Racing Team Petronas Kalex in Le Mans after Khairul Idham Pawi severely broke his little finger during free practice in Jerez.

How many rounds Pawi will be out for is still yet to be confirmed the recovery period is due to be six to eight weeks, the team took to social media and said “Mattia Pasini to replace injured Khairul Idham Pawi during next races”

“It is never easy to replace an injured rider, but I’m very happy about this opportunity because this is a team that I have been following for some time.” said Pasini.

“I’m proud to be part of this project for a few races and I will do my best to get the results that this team deserve. We have to work hard, but if there is a team in which you can work, it’s this one. I can’t wait to get things underway tomorrow with the test in Jerez, so that I can get into good shape for Le Mans.

“The Kalex is a bike that I know very well and at Austin – having hardly tested with it – I almost got on the podium. I know the team a little and the people I will be working with and this is another positive point.

“The potential is very high, but we have to start from scratch and give our all. I want to thank PETRONAS Sprinta Racing, Razlan Razali and Johan Stigefelt for this opportunity.”

We look forward to seeing what Pasini can do after an impressive showing in Austin on-board the favourable Kalex chassis.