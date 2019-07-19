Monchaux Unveiled as New Alfa Romeo Technical Director as Resta Returns to Ferrari

Alfa Romeo Racing have unveiled Jan Monchaux as their new Technical Director after it was announced that Simone Resta would be leaving, with rumours seeing him making a return to Scuderia Ferrari.

Monchaux will move over from his role as Head of Aerodynamics to take over the Technical Director role at Hinwil on 1 August when Resta takes his leave of absence before he makes the move back to Maranello, and he is excited by the new challenge.

He also feels those working within Alfa Romeo should have an improved sense of value knowing that they are willing to promote from within rather than seek a replacement from outside the company.

“I am very excited about this new challenge and I am looking forward to starting in my new position,” said Monchaux. “The owners, board and team principal are sending a simple but strong message to the whole company – they value continuity and believe in the existing team and the work we have been doing.

“It is now up to us to prove them right, but I am convinced our future is bright.”

Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur thanked Resta for his contribution to Alfa Romeo since his arrival in May 2018, but he is pleased to bring in Monchaux as his replacement, and feels he is the right man to help continue their progress up the Formula 1 grid.

“I want to thank Simone for his contribution to the progression of the team and I wish him all the best for his future appointments,” said Vasseur. “As for Jan, I am delighted to have him step up to the role of Technical Director.

“He has done a brilliant job so far and I am confident he will be able to lead our technical group as the team continues its upward journey.”