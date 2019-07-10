Ryan Eversley, Casey Mears join SST grid at Toronto

The upcoming Stadium Super Trucks race weekend at Honda Indy Toronto will feature a old face and a newcomer. On Tuesday, SST veteran Casey Mears and sports car driver Ryan Eversley announced they would make their series return and début at Toronto, respectively.

Mears will pilot a SPEED Energy/Menards-sponsored truck. After running his first SST races at Lake Elsinore Diamond in 2017, he participated in six races in 2018 at Road America (receiving no points as he raced in Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s place), Glen Helen Raceway, and the Race of Champions. His best finish is fifth at Lake Elsinore. In 2019, the NASCAR veteran ran the Daytona 500 with Germain Racing, but was involved in an early wreck and finished fortieth.

He posted a photo of his truck on Instagram:

Eversley, who races in the Michelin Pilot Challenge, will drive the #43 with sponsorship from Continental Tire. After Ryan Beat and Sheldon Creed, he is the third driver to race with the tyre as a sponsor in its first SST season. He participated in a test session at series headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina to prepare for the race.

Eversley shared a promotional video on Twitter:

Thrilled to announce I’ll be racing the #43 @continentaltire truck in the @SSuperTrucks series this weekend at Toronto!!! Thanks to the fans who supported me getting this opportunity and obviously CONTinental Tire for making it happen. pic.twitter.com/G4ZFx9XmD7 — Ryan Eversley (@RyanEversley) July 9, 2019

“How’d it happen? (Continental Tire) is a sponsor of a full season SST truck and chooses drivers they also sponsor, including (Eversley, Creed, and Beat),” the SST Twitter explained. “Ryan Eversley’s fans were passionate about him racing an SST, and Continental Tire listened!”