Casey Mears enters Daytona 500 with Germain Racing

“I have considered running a second car in the Daytona 500 for years,” team owner Bob Germain stated in a release. “My immediate focus is still on our No. 13 team and the full season that Ty Dillon will run. However, when the chance to field a second car with Casey Mears came together this year with Jay Robinson building the car and providing the at-track crew, I wanted to jump on it.

“The Daytona 500 is a race that our team, sponsors and fans are all passionate about, and I am too. In a race where anything can happen, having a second entry is an exciting opportunity. Casey has been a part of our Germain Racing family for years, and I’m grateful that he’s willing to get behind the wheel for me again in this one race.”

Mears last competed in NASCAR in 2017, running a part-time Xfinity Series schedule with Biagi-DenBeste Racing; in fourteen races that year, he recorded two top tens (ninth at Richmond Raceway and Road America). He spent the 2018 season as an analyst for Fox Sports and raced sporadically in the Stadium Super Trucks.