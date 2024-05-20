Boost Mobile Super Trucks revived, returning at Adelaide

The last time Stadium Super Trucks were on the streets of Adelaide, COVID-19 had yet to become a pandemic. Four years later, the series is set to head back to Australia when it joins the Adelaide 500 weekend on 14–17 November.

Supporting the Supercars Championship, SST last raced in Australia in 2021 under the Boost Mobile Super Trucks banner. The trucks fell off the calendar after Supercars came under new ownership, and were sent back to the United States in 2022.

Despite their departure, there remained some interest in Supercars’ leadership to bring them back as early as 2023. SST also entertained dates that year in Adelaide or Surfers Paradise though they ultimately had to wait a year before the former manifested.

“The VAILO Adelaide 500 is one of my favourite events and street circuits in the world and I’d like to thank all our supporters in Adelaide and Australia for their continued support to see us race down under again,” said series head Robby Gordon. “Our teams and drivers will be sure to put on a show for fans of all ages once again on the streets of Adelaide, and it’ll be a show you don’t want to miss.”

Adelaide was the first track to welcome SST to Australia when it served as the season opener in 2015, holding this mantle over the next two years. Australian races ended in late 2018 amidst a row with what is now Motorsport Australia before returning at the 2019 Gold Coast 600 after a year-long absence.

“Fans have been eager for the Stadium Super Trucks to return to Australia, and so in 2024 it was our mission to bring them back to their unofficial home in Australia: the VAILO Adelaide 500,” added race boss Mark Warren. “We are committed to delivering the best and most entertaining motorsport line-up across all four days of the VAILO Adelaide 500, and we can’t wait to see the trucks flying across the Adelaide track once again this November.”

SST, in partnership with Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton, created the Boost Mobile Super Trucks in 2020 as a separate Australian championship, though the inaugural season lasted just one round in Adelaide before the pandemic struck. During its second and final campaign in 2021, the Australian counterpart joined Supercars at three weekends in Tasmania, Darwin, and Townsville.

“Boost Mobile has always been a big fan and supporter of Stadium Super Trucks over the years,” commented Adderton, who has backed the trucks long before stepping up as title sponsor. “Ever since I first saw what Robby created and the reaction of the crowd, we were in. It fits the Boost DNA and we are thrilled to have the Boost Mobile Stadium Super Trucks back in Australia and at the VAILO Adelaide 500 once again this November.”

The Adelaide 500 is the final round of the 2024 Supercars Championship; Gordon, Matt Brabham, and Shae Davies won during the last SST round there in 2020. The 2024 SST season began in April at Long Beach, where Max Gordon and Myles Cheek were victorious.