Sachsenring sees Dovizioso struggle once again

Andrea Dovizioso suffered another disappointing weekend at the German Grand Prix, as his championship rival Marc Marquez took his fifth win of 2019.

The victory for Marquez, means the gap is now 58 points after nine races, which is a huge blow for the Italian and his title aspirations.

After winning the first race of the year in Qatar, Dovizioso has not tasted victory since and has been without a podium in the last three rounds.

Sachsenring was expected to be a damage limitation round due to the twisty nature of the circuit, and this held true as the bike’s mid corner turning issues hindered their performance.

Like in Assen, both factory Ducati riders were involved in a great duel, but this time it was Danilo Petrucci who came out on top.

“Today we had another exciting battle with Danilo for almost the entire race and claimed fifth position in a sprint to the finish line to bring home important points in one of the most difficult tracks for us, which is undoubtedly positive.”

“However, we couldn’t have done more during the race and the gap shows how we still need to improve under some aspects to be able to fight at the front in each situation.”

The good news for Dovizioso, is he still sits second in the championship, and heads to Brno next where he took victory last year.

“We’re still second in the championship despite the bad luck we had in Barcelona and the issues we encountered in the last couple of races.”

“For sure we won’t give up and we’ll try to put this short break to good use and find some new solutions to be more competitive, starting from next round at Brno.”

The second half of the season will be very important for Ducati, as the team could find themselves looking over their shoulders instead of ahead.

While both riders are second and third in the championship, it is Yamaha who have been the biggest challenge to Marquez in recent races.

With Maverick Vinales taking victory in Assen and second place in Germany, coupled with Fabio Quatararo’s superb rise, victories and even podiums are proving hard to come by for Dovizioso.