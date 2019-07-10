Sergio Pérez – Silverstone has best sequence of corners

Sergio Pérez Calls Silverstone “One of the best places” ahead of this weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England. The SportPesa Racing Point F1 Team driver, spoke extremely positively of the track and also the weekend itself.

“Silverstone is special in every way. It’s an amazing track, full of history, and it’s located right next to our factory. More than any other team, this really is a home event for us.” said Pérez.

He continued on to say: “I grew up racing in England in Formula 3 and always loved driving at Silverstone. It was a place I dreamed about visiting when I was just starting out in karting. The grandstands are always full from Friday to Sunday and the British fans really love our sport. There’s a great atmosphere, especially on race day.“

The Mexican spoke about the Silverstone track, where he finished outside the point in 2018, in twelfth place. Pérez talked about his “love” for the track and spoke on the “famous high speed corners” within the old Air Force Bomber station.

“It’s one of the best places to experience the performance of an F1 car. I love the middle sector where the famous high-speed corners are located.

“It’s so enjoyable and it’s probably the best sequence of corners. You feel the car on the limit and the g-forces acting on your body. It’s a great sensation.“

As he heads to the British Grand Prix, with Racing Point, he made it clear he wants to score “some points” as the factory is very near the track and the upcoming grand prix is like their home grand prix.

“Because our factory is next door, we spend a lot of time there in the lead up to the race. There’s a team barbeque and it’s nice to see all the staff and their families.

“It’s an opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to all the hundreds of people who have helped to make our car. I want to make them happy on Sunday by scoring some points.“