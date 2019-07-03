MotoGP

Stefan Bradl to replace the injured Jorge Lorenzo at Sachsenring

by Robert Jones
Credit: MotoGP.com

The Repsol Honda team have announced that test rider Stefan Bradl will replace Jorge Lorenzo for round nine of the year at the German Grand Prix.

Lorenzo suffered further injuries in Assen, with a crash in free practice one resulting in the five-time champion retiring from the Dutch TT.

Bradl will be competing in his second race of the year, but first in official team colors after producing a points scoring finish with tenth in Jerez.

It will be a huge disappointment for the team to lose Lorenzo at this stage, as the Honda rider finally showed good speed in Barcelona. Bradl will step in and ride alongside reigning champion and nine-time winner at Sachsenring Marc Marquez.

“I’m very excited to join the Repsol Honda Team in Germany. It’s a special race for me as my home race, obviously I am very sorry for Lorenzo and I wish him the fastest recovery possible and to come back strong.” Bradl said.

“I am glad to be able to help the team and HRC, let’s see what this weekend brings. We have been working well with Honda and I am grateful to them for this opportunity.”

The HRC test rider has a good record at his home race, including 2013 where he finished fourth with the LCR Honda team. Bradl has also scored points in his last three wildcard outings, and will be hoping to take full advantage of the opportunity given by the team.

It remains to be seen if the German will continue beyond this weekend, as the team are hoping that Lorenzo will return to action at the Czech Grand Prix in Brno

Robert Jones

24 Year old Motorsport enthusiast, with my expertise lying mostly with Motorcycle racing. Lived abroad when I was younger and I've also played a variety of different sports in that time. I'm currently studying Sports Journalism, with the hope of getting into commentary in the future.

