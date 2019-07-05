Stefan Dorflinger announced as a MotoGP Legend

MotoGP

by Robert Jones
Credit: MotoGP.com

Four-time World Champion Stefan Dorflinger has officially been inducted into the MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame at Sachsenring

Carmelo Expeleta the CEO of Dorna Sport said: “It’s very important to realise that all the success of MotoGP now is thanks to people like Stefan, who create the legend, and were able to do what they did.”

“But they are with the same passion and interests and skills to be the best rider in the world. I remember his battles with Angel Nieto and others, he was a very strong rider and dominant during these four years. It’s a big pleasure for me, personally, but also for all of Dorna to induct Stefan as a MotoGP Legend.”

Dorflinger sustained a long and successful career, which began with him joining the MotoGP paddock in 1973. His first podium came in that very same year at the Yugoslavian Grand Prix.

The German-born Swiss rider won the 50cc championship in 1982 and repeated the success a year later, before becoming the the first ever rider to win the 80cc championship. 

As he did in the 50cc class, Dorflinger would go on to win the 80cc championship for a second time in back-to-back seasons and in the process securing his place in the history books.

During the Hall of Fame introduction Dorflinger said: “It’s a lot different to 30 years ago. So much bigger. So much more professional.”

“A great memory is when I won in Jarama, in front of Martinez at his home Grand Prix. I was very surprised when I was asked! I see all these MotoGP riders and there’s just Angel Nieto from the smaller classes.”

“Since then, the biggest thing that changed are the parts; the suspension, the brakes. Everybody wants to be the fastest, so they push the parts to the limits. Now the riders train much harder and are much more professional to be on the bikes.” 

Dorflinger joins a star-studded lineup in the MotoGP Legends Hall of Fame, which includes riders such as Giacomo Agostini, Mick Doohan, Wayne Gardner, Angel Nieto, Mike Hailwood, Kevin Schawntz, Barry Sheene, Casey Stoner and the late Nicky Hayden just to name a few. 

Robert Jones

24 Year old Motorsport enthusiast, with my expertise lying mostly with Motorcycle racing. Lived abroad when I was younger and I've also played a variety of different sports in that time. I'm currently studying Sports Journalism, with the hope of getting into commentary in the future.

