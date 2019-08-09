Conor Daly to race for Andretti at Laguna Seca season finale

Andretti Autosport has announced that Conor Daly will race for the team at the season finale of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca next month. Daly will return to the cockpit of Andretti’s fifth entry, the #25 Honda, with the United States Air Force returning as sponsors.

Daly last raced the #25 United States Air Force Andretti Honda at this year’s Indianapolis 500 back in May. Since then, Daly has made two further outings in Carlin‘s #59 Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. His return to Andretti will be his first road course IndyCar race in over a year, having last raced on a road course at Mid-Ohio for Harding Steinbrenner Racing in 2018.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get back to my road course routes and take on Laguna Seca with Andretti Autosport and the United States Air Force,” said Daly. “It’s been incredible to be a part of the team this year carrying the USAF colors and to represent them at the season finale will be very special. I’m very proud of what we’ve been able to do with the USAF this year on and off the track and I can’t wait to get back in the No. 25 car!”

The announcement was made, to Daly’s surprise, on Thursday. Conor was taking part in an event where he would be taking phone calls from fans who had questions for him. At one point, a ‘fan’ asked Conor if he would be returning to drive the Andretti USAF Honda at Laguna Seca, which ultimately saw Conor informed that he would indeed be taking part in the race in September.

Daly took the #25 USAF Honda to an impressive eleventh place on the grid for May’s Indianapolis 500 and followed it up with a similarly strong tenth place finish in the race. Daly drove inside the top ten for a vast majority of the race and showed many why he perhaps deserves to be on the NTT IndyCar Series grid full-time. Now, Daly will be hoping to impress once again at Laguna Seca to put himself firmly in the shop window for teams looking to hire for 2020.

“We are thrilled to have Conor, as well as the U.S. Air Force, join us again for the season finale in Laguna Seca,” said Michael Andretti, owner of Andretti Autosport.“Conor was a great addition during the month of May and being able to continue this great partnership with the Air Force at the series season finale is another special opportunity to show our support and honour the brave men and women serving our Nation.”

The season finale of the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series, the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, will take place on Sunday, September 22. The next outing for the 2019 NTT IndyCar Series, the ABC Supply 500 at Pocono Raceway, will take place on Sunday, August 18.

You can watch Andretti’s prank video where Daly was informed of his ride at Laguna Seca below: