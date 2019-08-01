Dovizioso ready to show full potential at Brno

After a well-needed summer break Andrea Dovizioso is now ready to tackle the second half of the MotoGP season.

The season restarts this weekend at Brno, Czech Republic. Dovizioso finds himself 58 points behind Marc Marquez in the championship standings. However, the Italian is determined to stay positive and challenge in the upcoming rounds.

Speaking ahead of the championship’s return , he said:

“The summer break is always a good time to recharge and put things into perspective. Despite the fact that our position on the finish line at Assen and Sachsenring was acceptable, our feeling on the bike wasn’t been the best in those circuits.

“Without a doubt, we need to stay positive in this moment: we’ve worked hard under each aspect during these three weeks and we’re ready to tackle the second half of the season with great motivation. We’ll race on tracks where we should be very competitive and able to show our full potential.”

The omens are good for Dovizioso. The two-time runner-up has five podiums at Brno, and won last year’s race ahead of team-mate Jorge Lorenzo.

If he has any chance of challenging for the title, Dovizioso is must beat Marquez in the coming races. However, he hasn’t done this since the opening race of the year. He’ll be keen to take advantage of the characteristics of both the track and the Desmosedici GP this weekend.

Schedule for Dovizioso

The weekend’s action at Brno begins on Friday (02 August 2019) with Free Practice 1 at 08:55. This will be followed by Free Practice 2 at 13:10.

Saturday’s (03 August 2018) action begins at 08:55 with Free Practice 3, with Free Practice 4 at 12:30. Qualifying 1 begins at 13:10, with Qualifying 2 at 13:35.

Sunday’s warm-up (04 August 2019) will begin at 08:40. The race begins at 13:00.