FIA Formula 3 Championship

Hughes fastest in Practice at Spa

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
Jake Hughes - HWA Racelab at the 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship - Spa-Francorchamps - Practice
Credit: Joe Portlock/LAT Images/FIA F3 Championship

Jake Hughes topped the timesheets in the Practice session for the sixth round of the 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship.

Lirim Zendeli was the first to post a time in the session after six minutes before Devlin DeFrancesco set the first representative lap time a couple of minutes later with a 2:11.153. The Canadian was a tenth of a second clear of Liam Lawson, who was up to second by this point.

Giorgio Carrara, the least experienced driver out of all those on the grid, was next to top the timesheets with a 2:09.969, four tenths faster than second place Fabio Scherer.

Pedro Piquet jumped to first place moments later with a 2:08.421, half a second ahead of his Trident team-mate Niko Kari in second before David Beckmann was able to leapfrog the Finn.

The top five in the first fifteen minutes was Piquet in front of Beckmann, Kari and the two PREMA Racing drivers of Robert Shwartzman and Marcus Armstrong.

It was not long until the next change of leadership. Leonardo Pulcini went quickest by less than a tenth over Piquet before the Brazilian was able to reclaim top spot by more than three tenths.

Christian Lundgaard took his turn to go fastest on a 2:07.797, a further tenth in front of Piquet before Beckmann leapfrogged himself up to second. Max Fewtrell and Pulcini were fourth and fifth. The top twenty-eight were covered by just over two seconds.

Jake Hughes, who was one of the drivers to their first lap times the latest, jumped up into second position, 0.071s behind Lundgaard. As the drivers prepared for their final runs with over ten minutes left, the top ten was Lundgaard, Hughes, Beckmann, Piquet, Yuki Tsunoda, Pulcini, Fewtrell, Shwartzman, Jehan Daruvala and Jüri Vips.

As the track got quicker, Scherer went eight tenths quicker than anyone else, as he put his Sauber Junior Team by Charouz to the top before Lawson took that away from him by 0.008s with four minutes to go.

Ye Yifei was next to take his temporary turn at the top on a 2:06.512, with Richard Verschoor elevating himself into second. Two minutes left and Alex Peroni in his Campos Racing moved up the order into first position by 0.035s before Hughes pulled out a stormer of a lap to go fastest overall by more than half a second.

Kari was behind in second and Peroni in third. Championship-leader Robert Shwartzman made hardly any improvement on his final run and ended the Practice session in twenty-third position.

FIA Formula 3 Championship Classification: Spa-Francorchamps - Practice

POS.NO.DRIVERNAT.TEAMTIME
111Jake HughesGBRHWA Racelab2:05.929
219Niko KariFINTrident+0.533
323Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing+0.550
422Ye YifeiCHIHitech Grand Prix+0.583
56Richard VerschoorNEDMP Motorsport+0.615
64Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport+0.700
710Bent ViscaalNEDHWA Racelab+0.966
88Fabio SchererGERSauber Junior Team by Charouz+0.983
99Raoul HymanRSASauber Junior Team by Charouz+0.986
1016Andreas EstnerGERJenzer Motorsport+1.039
1112Keyvan AndresIRAHWA Racelab+1.084
127Lirim ZendeliGERSauber Junior Team by Charouz+1.094
135Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport+1.104
1415Giorgio CarraraSWIJenzer Motorsport+1.229
1527Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+1.813
163Christian LundgaardDENART Grand Prix+1.868
171David BeckmannGERART Grand Prix+1.968
1818Pedro PiquetBRATrident+1.984
1926Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing+2.001
2014Yuki TsunodaJAPJenzer Motorsport+2.052
2120Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix+2.053
222Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix+2.192
2328Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing+2.238
2421Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix+2.354
2517Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident+2.402
2631Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing+2.897
2730Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing+2.928
2829Teppei NatoriJAPCarlin Buzz Racing+2.984
2925Sebastián FernándezVENCampos Racing+4.528
3024Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing+4.805
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Tom Cairns

Currently, a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most especially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Related articles

PREVIEW: 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship – Spa-Francorchamps

Preview: 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship – Spa-Francorchamps

Japanese Driver Marino Sato Joins Campos F2 Squad...

Ferrucci states he doesn’t regret past controversies in...

F2 Duo Calderón, Correa To Get Private F1...

Anthoine Hubert Aiming For Top F2 Drive in...

Kiern Jewiss seals Silverstone pole double

Juan Manuel Correa To Get Private Formula 1...

What’s Next For Jamie Chadwick After W Series...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More