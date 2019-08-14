Johann Zarco To Leave RedBull KTM At The End Of 2019

Johann Zarco the 2015 and 2016 Moto2 World Champion will leave the RedBull KTM Factory Racing Team at the end of the 2019 campaign, cutting short his two-year contract under a mutual agreement with the factory.

Since joining the team in November 2018 Zarc has struggled to get to grips with the KTM RC16 machine, with KTM trying to mold the RC16 to the Frenchman’s style, and Zarco himself trying to adapt his style to the bike.

Johann Zarco’s best qualifying result came in Brno, Czech Republic Grand Prix where he qualified on the front row for the first time since leaving Yamaha, although this was in mix conditions and could only convert third on the grid to fourteenth in the race.

Zarco’s best result came at the Catalan Grand Prix in Montmelo where he secured tenth place, but despite a few more points finish’s has yet to achieve the same result.

The Frenchman took to social media to talk about the split saying “It is official, I will not race with KTM Factory Racing for the 2020 MotoGP season. It was a hard decision to take. I have the chance to do the best work in the world and I want to do it with a smile racing for podiums. As a professional, I keep focused for the rest of the 2019 season giving my best and trying to improve my skills.”

With limited seats for the 2020 season, it is yet to be seen where Zarco will sign for next season, with World Superbikes being the most likely outcome.