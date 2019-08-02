FIA Formula 3 Championship

Lundgaard Heads the Pace in Opening F3 Session at the Hungaroring

by Chloe Hewitt
Credit: Joe Portlock/FIA Formula 3 Championship

Christian Lundgaard was quickest in the FIA Formula 3 Championship practice at the Hungaroring for ART Grand Prix ahead of Pedro Piquet and Jake Hughes.

In an overcast opening to the day in Hungary, Giorgio Carrara in his second running in the championship setting the pace in the 1m38s. However it did not take long for the PREMAs of Robert Shwartzman, Marcus Armstrong and Jehan Daruvala shot into the top three.

Leonardo Pulcini spoilt the PREMA party by going third ahead of Daruvala. As the Indian started slipping down the timesheets, he headed back to the pits with Shwartzman joining him.

Armstrong remained out on track and finally toppled the Russian on his third attempt – before joining his team-mates in the pits.

With the Italian squad in the pits, Raoul Hyman and Hughes edged out to take first and second with eleven minutes to go.

The PREMAs soon headed back on track and it was quickly a PREMA 1-2-3 once again.

Felipe Drugovich, Hyman, Pulcini and Piquet all leapt ahead in the final few minutes before Lundgaard upped the pace with a searing lap.

As the chequered flag dropped nearly all the field were able to set another lap, with the timings seeing a shake up.

Piquet and Hughes moved up into second and third with Max Fewtrell going fourth fastest.

Championship leader Shwartzman was fifth ahead team-mate Armstrong and Pulcini was seventh.

Jüri Vip jumped from twenty-fourth to eighth while Alex Peroni and Niko Kari completed the top ten.

Qualifying for the Feature Race tomorrow gets underway at 9.00 local time.

2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship: Hungaroring – Practice

POSDRIVERNATTEAMTIME
1Christian LundgaardDNKART Grand Prix1:32.771
2Pedro PiquetBRATrident+0.034
3Jake HughesGBRHWA RACELAB+0.131
4Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix+0.145
5Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing+0.200
6Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing+0.246
7Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix+0.320
8Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix+0.407
9Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing+0.432
10Niko KariFINTrident+0.474
11Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident+0.520
12Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+0.531
13David BeckmannDEUART Grand Prix+0.706
14Lirim ZendeliDEUSauber Junior Team by Charouz+0.716
15Sebastian FernandezESPCampos Racing+0.720
16Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport+0.764
17Raoul HymanGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz+0.823
18Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing+0.906
19Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing+1.007
20Yuki TsunodaJPNJenzer Motorsport+1.051
21Bent ViscaalNEDHWA RACELAB+1.077
22Keyvan AndresIRNHWA RACELAB+1.105
23Teppei NatoriJPNCarlin Buzz Racing+1.259
24Giorgio CarraraSUIJenzer Motorsport+1.281
25Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport+1.447
26Fabio SchererSUISauber Junior Team by Charouz+1.493
27Richard VerschoorNEDMP Motorsport+1.561
28Ye YifeiCHIHitech Grand Prix+1.668
29Andreas Estner DEUJenzer Motorsport+1.671
30Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing+2.179
An NCTJ accredited Journalism Graduate covering DTM and the FIA Formula 3 Championship.

