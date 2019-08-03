FIA Formula 3 Championship

Lundgaard snatches maiden F3 pole in Hungary

by Tom Cairns
written by Tom Cairns
Christian Lundgaard - ART Grand Prix at the 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship - Hungaroring - Free Practice
Credit: FIA Formula 3

Christian Lundgaard took pole position for ART Grand Prix for the first race of this weekend’s round of the FIA Formula 3 Championship in Hungary.

Liam Lawson set the first representative lap time with a 1:35.058 after the first six minutes. Pedro Piquet went quicker than the Kiwi by a full second before Marcus Armstrong had clocked a 1:32.934 to go even further ahead. The PREMA Racing and ART Grand Prix drivers completed the top six positions after the first eight minutes.

With the track getting faster following yesterday’s wet weather, Armstrong continued to improve on his best time and went half a second quicker to stay top. Team-mate Robert Shwartzman almost simultaneously set an improvement on his personal best to go second before Jüri Vips in the Hitech Grand Prix took that place off him by a tenth.

At the end of the first half of the thirty-minute qualifying session, the top ten was Armstrong ahead of Vips, Shwartzman, Max Fewtrell, Raoul Hyman, Jehan Daruvala, Lundgaard, Jake Hughes, Simo Laaksonen and David Beckmann. Leonardo Pulcini who had won last time out at Silverstone was twelfth and six tenths off the pace.

As the track continued to improve, the last man over the line could potentially claim pole position so track position was crucial. Lawson on a track virtually to himself with ten minutes left moved up to seventh on a 1:32.834.

As the cars prepared for their second runs, Bent Viscaal in the HWA Racelab spun at Turn One and complained to the team about how damp it was still at the corner but the Dutchman continued on his way.

Piquet meanwhile less than four minutes remaining went quickest on a 1:31.987 before Vips topped it by tenth, followed by Niko Kari moving up to second. Christian Lundgaard was next to go top on 1:31.761.

As the chequered fell, Jake Hughes improved his position from sixteenth to seventh for HWA. However, the PREMA drivers of Armstrong and Daruvala could not pull strong laps out of the bag and will line up thirteenth and seventeenth on the grid. In contrast, championship leader Shwartzman claimed fourth spot.

The first F3 race starts later today at 15:45 (GMT+1).

2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship: Hungary - Qualifying - Classification

POS.NO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
13Christian LundgaardDENART Grand Prix1:31.761
221Jüri VipsESTHitech Grand Prix+0.125
32Max FewtrellGBRART Grand Prix+0.136
428Robert ShwartzmanRUSPREMA Racing+0.142
519Niko KariFINTrident+0.213
618Pedro PiquetBRATrident+0.226
711Jake HughesGBRHWA Racelab+0.276
81David BeckmannGERART Grand Prix+0.316
914Yuki TsunodaJAPJenzer Motorsport+0.436
1030Felipe DrugovichBRACarlin Buzz Racing+0.595
1120Leonardo PulciniITAHitech Grand Prix+0.614
1225Sebastián FernándezVENCampos Racing+0.615
1326Marcus ArmstrongNZLPREMA Racing+0.624
1423Alex PeroniAUSCampos Racing+0.641
159Raoul HymanRSASauber Junior Team by Charouz+0.725
166Richard VerschoorNEDMP Motorsport+0.804
1727Jehan DaruvalaINDPREMA Racing+0.832
1822Ye YifeiCHIHitech Grand Prix+0.860
1931Logan SargeantUSACarlin Buzz Racing+0.931
204Liam LawsonNZLMP Motorsport+0.934
2129Teppei NatoriJAPCarlin Buzz Racing+0.966
228Fabio SchererSWISauber Junior Team by Charouz+1.112
235Simo LaaksonenFINMP Motorsport+1.184
247Lirim ZendeliGERSauber Junior Team by Charouz+1.226
2517Devlin DeFrancescoCANTrident+1.286
2610Bent ViscaalNEDHWA Racelab+1.303
2712Keyvan AndresGERHWA Racelab+1.332
2815Giorgio CarraraSWIJenzer Motorsport+1.611
2916Andreas EstnerGERJenzer Motorsport+1.708
3024Alessio DeleddaITACampos Racing+3.255
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Tom Cairns

Currently a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most specially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

Related articles

Lundgaard Heads the Pace in Opening F3 Session...

de Vries Grabs Pole Away From F2 Title...

F2 Points Leader Nyck de Vries Fastest In...

Junior Single Seater Race Weekend Round-Up – 25-28...

PREVIEW: 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship – Hungaroring

Ralph Boschung Listed For Formula 2 Return With...

Formula 2 Leader Nyck de Vries: ‘We Are...

Sean Gelael Set For Formula 2 Return In...

ANALYSIS: 2019 BRDC British F3 Round Five Circuit...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More