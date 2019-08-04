“Overall I can’t be too disappointed” – Kimi Räikkönen

Kimi Räikkönen was satisfied with his race performance in the Hungarian Grand Prix, as he leaves Budapest with a smile on his race going into the summer break.

The Iceman started tenth on the softs before the Alfa Romeo Racing driver’s mandatory stop on lap twenty-nine for the mediums. He kept his car out of trouble for the whole race to cross the line in seventh position in front of the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport of fellow Finn Valtteri Bottas.

The thirty-nine year old was pleased with the way his C38 “behaved” throughout the Grand Prix.

“Well, that was quite good. The car behaved great, I did a good job in the first lap and stayed out of trouble and then we had even better speed than the McLaren, but it was impossible to overtake,” Räikkönen said.

“We lost one position at the pit stop but also gained one, so that’s a bit of a shame, but overall I can’t be too disappointed. I’ll take the points and move on. Look forward to spending the summer break with my family, but I’m also happy for all the people in the team, as they work incredibly hard and deserve some time off.”

That points finish is Räikkönen’s fourth in five races and jumps back up to eighth in the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship at the expense of Daniil Kvyat.

Alfa Romeo can also head to the summer break happy as well, as their points at the Hungaroring elevates them up to seventh in the Constructors’ Championship by one point ahead of Racing Point F1 Team.