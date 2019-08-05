Quartararo on top as Yamaha dominate Brno Test

Fabio Quartararo topped the one-day test at Brno whilst the factory Yamaha team rolled out early 2020-spec prototypes.

The Frenchman went quicker than his Free Practice 2 time at the weekend, posting a 1:55.616. Quartararo ended the day +0.012s quicker than Maverick Viñales. During the test, Quartararo also tested carbon forks on his M1, the same as the factory team use.

Viñales completed 74 laps in total, using both 2019 and 2020 machines. Both he and Valentino Rossi, had a new seat unit to test for their 2019 bikes. In the morning, Rossi rode a blacked-out YZR-M1 but left it late to move up the order. He shot up to sixth on his final lap of the day.

The top three was completed by Franco Morbidelli on the second Petronas Yamaha bike. The Italian tried a thumb brake which he has already used on some occasions, but his main focus was on settings. Both he and Quartararo completed 78 laps.

Alex Rins tested Suzuki’s new aero package, alongside an updated chassis and swingarm. He completed 70 laps and ended the day fourth, +0.221 behind Quartararo.

Cal Crutchlow had plenty of new parts to test on his LCR Honda machine. However, the Brit did most of his work on his standard 2019 machine. Cructhlow ended the day fifth overall.

Joan Mir was seventh for Suzuki, however he suffered a high-speed crash. As a result, red flags were waved, and Mir was taken to hospital for further checks.

Marc Marquez, fresh from securing his 50th MotoGP victory, had three bikes at his disposal. He had the weekend’s race bike with no carbon fibre reinforcements. Marquez also had a bike with a small carbon fibre insert near the steering head. His third machine had a smaller carbon fibre insert.

On top of that, Marquez was also able to a new Honda aero package on one of the RC213Vs. The championship leader ended the day eighth overall, completing 70 laps.

Francesco Bagnaia was the quickest Ducati rider in ninth, whilst Danilo Petrucci completed the top 10. The factory Ducati rider was focused on setup after a disappointing race weekend.

Sunday’s runner-up, Andrea Dovizioso, ended the day in 12th. The Italian tested a new swingarm, however he only completed 48 laps. Fellow podium rider, Jack Miller, was just behind in 13th. The Australian switched back to the chassis from the first half of the season, completing back-to-backs runs on his bike.

The teams and riders must now prepare for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend.