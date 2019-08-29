Rapid Rins pips Marquez in a sensational Suzuki win at Silverstone

MotoGP provided a phenomenal race in the stunning sun over the Northampton track as Alex Rins manages a fantastic win over current championship leader Marc Marquez, with only 0.013 seconds in it. The British GP at Silverstone didn’t disappoint.

Marc Marquez has been dominant over this season and has delivered consistent top-quality performances however Alex Rins reasserted that Marc Marquez is not the only one with the talent as a breathtaking duel ensued for the whole race from start to finish.

Maverick Vinales was on the third step on the podium for the Monster Energy Yamaha man, his fouth podium of the season currently sits at fifth in the championship standings.

Ducati ablaze Credit: CMC-Images

Turn 1 drama with Fabio Quartararo and Andrea Dovizioso after the lights went out, everyone eager to get a good start, unfortunately, the two race win contenders were wiped out. The Ducati was left in an inferno as it slid to a halt caused initially by a twitch from Rins in front which resulted in Quattararo standing the bike up and the back end stepping out with the Petronas Yamaha SRT bike taking out the factory Ducati. Dovizioso was taken to hospital, no broken bones but further tests to be done.

Jack Miller was plagued by a bad start from his third on the grid which allowed Alex Rins to take third place as Marquez and Valentino Rossi also pushed on with an attack. Alex Rins wasn’t hanging around and swiftly performed a pass on the Doctor, he then honed in on the ultimate target, Marc Marquez.

The #93 rider looked fully aware of the Suzuki stalking him and it looked like Alex Rins could pass at a few locations, Marquez probably wanting to size up the chasing rider almost inviting a pass, but Rins wasn’t going to fall for that trap, the Suzuki had taken hold of the baton briefly but he ran wide and the Honda rider attacked again taking the lead as he has done so many times before.

Alex Rins stalks Marc Marquez (MotoGP.com)

By this time Maverick Vinales was behind the front two, not close enough to enter the skirmish but chipping away as the 93 and 42 locked horns for that coveted top step. Meanwhile, the two KTM riders collided at turn 14 with 11 laps to go which has compounded Johann Zarco‘s miserable season.

The penultimate lap saw the lead change hands a few times, with the Suzuki slipping underneath the Honda at Turn 15 but Marquez was able to put the hammer down on the straight.

The fight allowed Vinales to gain on the leaders as a 1.5-second lead was reduced to just 0.5 to the dismay of the doctor’s dream of a podium let alone a win which was realistically looking more unlikely.

A slick move at the last corner which was done with a deft touch by Alex Rins to beat the reigning champion on the line, the Battle of the British GP ended with a mere 0.013 seconds gap. However, HRC’s Marquez the reigning champion has widened the lead to 78 points as his main contender picked up no points due to the early crash.

Cal Crutchlow finished strong in sixth place, I would like to thank Cal for providing The Checkered Flag with an Interview, We were definitely cheering you on throughout the race. The British LCR rider held off Danilo Petrucci and Jack M i ller to Claim a hard-fought sixth after starting in ninth

Cal Crutchlow Credit: CMC-Images

2019 British Grand Prix – Top 10

1. Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar)

2. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) + 0.013

3. Maverick Viñales (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 0.620

4. Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) + 11.439

5. Franco Morbidelli (Petronas Yamaha SRT) + 13.109

6. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) + 19.169

7. Danilo Petrucci (Ducati Team) + 19.682

8. Jack Miller (Pramac Racing) + 20.318

9. Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) + 21.079

10. Andrea Iannone (Aprilia Racing Team Gresini) + 25.144

