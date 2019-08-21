Ryan Sieg joins Premium Motorsports for Cup return at Indianapolis

In September, Ryan Sieg will run his first Monster Energy Cup Series race in two years when he competes in the Big Machine Vodka 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. As announced on Wednesday, he will drive the #27 Chevrolet Camaro for Premium Motorsports with sponsorship from Sci-Aps.

“I’m so excited to join Premium Motorsports at Indianapolis for one of the biggest races of the year,” Sieg commented in a statement. “I can’t thank Sci-Aps and everyone at Premium Motorsports for making this possible.”

A NASCAR Xfinity Series veteran, Sieg ran five Cup races for the now-defunct BK Racing in 2017, recording a best finish of twenty-sixth in his maiden start at Dover International Speedway, driving the #83 Toyota Camry. After moving to BK’s #83 for the Michigan International Speedway event (thirty-third), he piloted the #23 to fortieth, twenty-seventh, and thirty-second-place runs at Daytona International Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, and New Hampshire Motor Speedway, respectively.

In the Xfinity Series, he is currently twelfth in points driving for his RSS Racing organisation with eight top-ten finishes, two top fives, and a best run of fourth at Daytona in February. Racing full-time in the series since 2014, he has seventeen career top tens and five top fives, with his highest placement being second at Iowa Speedway in 2017.

Premium, who fields the #15 full-time for primarily Ross Chastain, has operated the #27 on a limited basis in 2019. After Casey Mears raced the number under the Germain Racing banner at the Daytona 500, Premium used it for mostly Reed Sorenson, with Chastain and Quin Houff also making starts in the #27. With 15 starts so far, Sorenson holds the number’s best finish of the season of eighteenth at Talladega Superspeedway. In the owners’ points, the #27 is thirty-eighth.