Stadium Super Trucks join Gold Coast 600 card

With the Stadium Super Trucks ready to pack their bags for a return to Australia, they won’t have to wait long for their trip to kick off. On Tuesday, Vodafone Gold Coast 600 officials announced the series would run their first race in the country since the Confederation of Australian Motor Sport (CAMS) lifted their ban a week prior. The news comes a day after CAMS revealed SST would participate in the Superloop Adelaide 500 weekend in February 2020.

“It’s been an incredibly tough 16 months not being able to race in Australia but I’m thankful to Eugene Arocca and CAMS for their efforts in making this possible for SST to be back racing in Australia, and Sean Seamer and Supercars for welcoming SST back to be part of the brilliant series they run,” SST head Robby Gordon said.

The Gold Coast 600 hosted SST in 2015 and 2016. After skipping 2017, the series was scheduled to return for 2018 before it was banned by CAMS for safety reasons. Held on the Surfers Paradise Street Circuit, Sheldon Creed won the trucks’ latest round at the track.

In early August, weeks before the ban was formally lifted, 2017 champion Paul Morris expressed his optimism for the series returning in time for the 600. “If I was buying tickets to the Gold Coast race, you’re probably going to see Super Trucks there,” Morris told Speedcafe.com.

Boost Mobile, which had formed a partnership with SST prior to the ban, will rekindle its relationship for the return. Dubbed the Boost Mobile Super Trucks, the series will make its Australian comeback 25–27 October.

“We love the entertainment, the racing, the noise, the future potential growth of this category and that it’s about the fans all across Australia,” Boost Mobile founder Peter Adderton stated. “We have always believed that motorsport is about entertainment and every time I watched the Super Trucks from Adelaide to Long Beach in the USA, the fans would go crazy for them. We are happy to be a part of bringing back some of the most exciting racing in the world.”

