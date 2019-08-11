Tetsuta Nagashima claims maiden Moto2 pole at Spielberg

Japanese rider Tetsuta Nagashima will line up on pole position for the Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix ahead of Red Bull KTM Ajo‘s Brad Binder and front row debutee Somkiat Chantra.

Qualifying One

From Qualifying one, Iker Lecuona headed the four riders to get through into Qualifying two, with Luca Marini, Andrea Locatelli and Brno podium finisher Fabio Di Giannantonio joining the Spaniard into Qualifying two.

Nicolo Bulega was the first rider to not make it through to Qualifying 2 and will line up in nineteenth position ahead of both MV Agusta‘s of Dominique Aegerter and Stefano Manzi. Heading row eight, Jonas Folger will line up in twenty-second ahead of Bo Bendsneyder and Sam Lowes.

Marco Bezzecchi heads row nine with teammate Philip Oettl and Jake Dixon, whilst the final two rows of the grid are filled by Steven Odendaal, Joe Roberts, Lucas Tulovic, wildcard Teppei Nagoe and Xavi Cardelus completes the Moto2 grid.

Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Qualifying Two

Qualifying two saw history being made in the Austrian hills, as ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team Nagashima taking his first Moto2 pole position ahead of South Africa’s Binder who will start on the front row at KTM’s home grand prix, after announcing their departure from the intermediate class.

Chantra took the final spot on the front row, while Enea Bastiannini continued his good form and will start fourth ahead of championship protagonists Tom Luthi and Lorenzo Baldassarri.

Top EG 0,0 Marc VDS rider was Xavi Vierge who heads row three ahead of Jorge Navarro and Remy Gardner whilst row four is filled with some big names, Qualifying one entree Marini lines up in tenth ahead of championship leader Alex Marquez who is going for his sixth win in seven races. Marquez lines up ahead of Moto2 rookie Jorge Martin on the second Red Bull KTM Ajo bike.

Augusto Fernandez lines up in thirteenth ahead of Lecuona and Mattia Pasini who completes the fifth row whilst the final row decided in Qualifying two is completed by Marcel Schrotter, Locatelli and Di Giannantionio.

Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

The Austrian Moto2 Grand Prix commences on Sunday 11th August at 11:20 am GMT time.