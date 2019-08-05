Alex Marquez Continues Domination While Rookies Show Their Worth In Brno

Alex Marquez took his fifth Moto2 win in six races in Brno whilst Fabio Diggiantonnio and Enea Bastianini came home second and third, and the Factory Speed Up team had their strongest showing of the season with Jorge Navarro in fourth.

As the race began it was Marc VDS rider Alex Marquez took the hole-shot, slotting in behind the Marquez was rookie Speed Up rider Fabio Diggiantonnio.

Tom Luthi, who entered the weekend second-place in the championship, crashed on lap three, making a dent in his championship hopes.

Xavi Vierge’s torrid season continued as he had an early crash, however, he remounted and finished well down the order in eighteenth position.

As mid-race approached the Sky VR46 Racing pair of Nicolo Bulega and Luca Marini started to hunt down Sam Lowes before making inroads into Marcel Schrotter for the final podium spot.

Sam Lowes who is currently out of a ride for next season crashed out on lap seven, not what the Brit would have hoped coming back after the summer break after his toughest Moto2 season yet.

Brad Binder also ended his weekend in the gravel, RedBull KTM Ajo bought a brand-new bike to Brno in hopes of solving some of the chattering (tyre bounce) issues they have been having, unfortunately, for Binder his race ended with just seven laps to go a frustrating end to the weekend for the South African rider who had been hoping to mount a title challenge in part two of the season.

As the race entered the later stages Fabio Diggiantonio looked as though he was beginning to catch Alex Marquez, but the championship leader had it covered keeping the young Italian a couple of seconds down the road.

It looked set for Speed Up Factory to make history with a sensational double podium for the team, as Jorge Navarro looked as though he was going to secure the third and last spot on the podium.

But it was Itailtrans Racing Team’s and rookie Enea Bastianini who had brilliant late-race pace and made a last-lap div on Jorge Navarro to secure his first-ever podium.

RedBull KTM Tech 3 rider Marco Bezzechi bagged his best result of the year finishing twelfth position after his best qualifying result just twenty-four hours earlier, showing that he is finally starting to get to grips with the KTM and Moto2 machinery.

We won’t have to wait too long for another Moto2 race as the next Grand Prix is just seven days away at the RedBull Ring in Austria on the 11th August 2019.