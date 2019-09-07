FIA Formula 3 Championship

Armstrong loses podium after Safety Car infringement, Peroni to miss second race following crash

by Tom Cairns
Marcus Armstrong - PREMA Racing in the 2019 FIA Formula 3 Championship - Autodromo Nazionale Monza - Race 1
Credit: Joe Portlock/LAT Images/FIA F3 Championship

Marcus Armstrong‘s second place finish in the first race of the FIA Formula 3 Championship race weekend at Monza has been taken away after the Kiwi had been found to have exceeded the minimum delta time during the first Safety Car period.

As a result, the stewards have awarded Armstrong a twenty-second time penalty, demoting him to twenty-first position, which is where he will start from in Sunday’s race. That has almost mathematically put the PREMA Racing driver out of title contention. The position drop favours Yuki Tsunoda, inheriting third position after finishing fourth on the road.

Felipe Drugovich has also been penalised for the same offence, although his penalty is only five seconds, dropping him from eleventh to sixteenth.

Meanwhile, Alex Peroni will miss the second race of the weekend as a precaution after the Australian’s horrific accident that saw his Campos Racing car flip into the barrier by riding the sausage kerb on the exit of the Parabolica. The nineteen-year-old had walked away from the accident and had been transported to the medical centre for checks.

Tom Cairns

Currently, a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most especially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

