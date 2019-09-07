Armstrong loses podium after Safety Car infringement, Peroni to miss second race following crash

Marcus Armstrong‘s second place finish in the first race of the FIA Formula 3 Championship race weekend at Monza has been taken away after the Kiwi had been found to have exceeded the minimum delta time during the first Safety Car period.

As a result, the stewards have awarded Armstrong a twenty-second time penalty, demoting him to twenty-first position, which is where he will start from in Sunday’s race. That has almost mathematically put the PREMA Racing driver out of title contention. The position drop favours Yuki Tsunoda, inheriting third position after finishing fourth on the road.

Felipe Drugovich has also been penalised for the same offence, although his penalty is only five seconds, dropping him from eleventh to sixteenth.

Meanwhile, Alex Peroni will miss the second race of the weekend as a precaution after the Australian’s horrific accident that saw his Campos Racing car flip into the barrier by riding the sausage kerb on the exit of the Parabolica. The nineteen-year-old had walked away from the accident and had been transported to the medical centre for checks.