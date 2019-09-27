Armstrong tops final practice of FIA F3 season

Marcus Armstrong finished the final Free Practice session of the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season by topping the times ahead of championship leader Robert Shwartzman and Trident’s Niro Kari.

Lirim Zendeli and Ye Yifei got proceedings underway, swapping times early in the session before Pedro Piquet set the first time under the one minute fifty-six seconds barrier.

It wasn’t long before the PREMA cars picked up the pace and Armstrong lapped below one minute fifty-five seconds, nearly half a second ahead of teammate Shwartzman.

Christian Lundgaard briefly did enough to steal the top spot on the timing screens away before Armstrong set a faster time.

Kari joined Piquet in the front running cars as he narrowly missed out on the fastest time of the session by just 0.074 seconds.

With five minutes remaining it was PREMA’s Jehan Daruvala who was on the move, jumping up the times from thirteenth place to steal away third from his title rival Shwartzman briefly. The Russian responded with a quicker time, pushing his Indian teammate down to fourth.

Armstrong would hold on to the fastest time of the session despite the effort put in by Ferrari F1 Junior Shwartzman.

Kari rounded out the top three places ahead of Daruvala and Yifei. Zendeli, Lundgaard, Max Fewtrell, Piquet and Jüri Vips completed the top 10.