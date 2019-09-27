FIA Formula 3 Championship

Armstrong tops final practice of FIA F3 season

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Marcus Armstrong finished the final Free Practice session of the 2019 FIA Formula 3 season by topping the times ahead of championship leader Robert Shwartzman and Trident’s Niro Kari.

Lirim Zendeli and Ye Yifei got proceedings underway, swapping times early in the session before Pedro Piquet set the first time under the one minute fifty-six seconds barrier.

It wasn’t long before the PREMA cars picked up the pace and Armstrong lapped below one minute fifty-five seconds, nearly half a second ahead of teammate Shwartzman.

Christian Lundgaard briefly did enough to steal the top spot on the timing screens away before Armstrong set a faster time.

Kari joined Piquet in the front running cars as he narrowly missed out on the fastest time of the session by just 0.074 seconds.

With five minutes remaining it was PREMA’s Jehan Daruvala who was on the move, jumping up the times from thirteenth place to steal away third from his title rival Shwartzman briefly. The Russian responded with a quicker time, pushing his Indian teammate down to fourth.

Armstrong would hold on to the fastest time of the session despite the effort put in by Ferrari F1 Junior Shwartzman.

Kari rounded out the top three places ahead of Daruvala and Yifei. Zendeli, Lundgaard, Max Fewtrell, Piquet and Jüri Vips completed the top 10.

POSNODRIVERTEAMLAPSTIMEGAP
126M. ArmstrongPrema Racing1601:53.5
228R. ShwartzmanPrema Racing1701:53.80.328
319N. KariTrident1601:54.10.548
427J. DaruvalaPrema Racing1601:54.10.584
522Y. YifeiHitech Grand Prix1801:54.20.654
67L. ZendeliSauber Junior Team by Charouz2001:54.50.947
73C. LundgaardART Grand Prix1501:54.51.044
82M. FewtrellART Grand Prix1501:54.61.07
918P. PiquetTrident1801:54.61.124
1021J. VipsHitech Grand Prix1601:54.71.164
119R. HymanSauber Junior Team by Charouz1901:54.81.274
1211J. HughesHWA RACELAB1601:54.81.281
1330F. DrugovichCarlin Buzz Racing1501:54.81.282
1420L. PulciniHitech Grand Prix1601:54.81.332
1531L. SargeantCarlin Buzz Racing1601:54.91.431
1617D. DeFrancescoTrident1901:55.11.63
176R. VerschoorMP Motorsport1801:55.11.633
185S. LaaksonenMP Motorsport1601:55.21.681
1910B. ViscaalHWA RACELAB1301:55.21.726
2023D. SchumacherCampos Racing1601:55.31.754
2129T. NatoriCarlin Buzz Racing1601:55.31.799
2214Y. TsunodaJenzer Motorsport1801:55.41.883
2325S. FernándezCampos Racing1601:55.41.91
248F. SchererSauber Junior Team by Charouz1701:55.51.956
2512K. AndresHWA RACELAB1801:55.62.095
2624A. DeleddaCampos Racing1901:56.12.634
2716A. EstnerJenzer Motorsport1901:56.22.673
2815L. Hon ChioJenzer Motorsport1901:57.03.468
294L. LawsonMP Motorsport702:21.127.584
Vince Pettit

Founder and Editor-In-Chief of The Checkered Flag who grew up visiting race circuits around the UK also a freelance motorsport PR officer. Outside of motorsport a lover of music, photography, NBA and NFL.

