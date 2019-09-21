Aron Canet storms to Aragon Pole

Qualifying for round fourteen of the 2019 Moto3 championship at Aragon saw Aron Canet take a dominant Pole Position ahead of Ai Ogura and Carlos Tatay.

Qualifying 1 – Championship contender Canet makes it safely through while Ramirez struggles

Both Canet and Tatay were the star performers during Saturday’s Qualifying, as the Spanish pair used the extra track time gained from Qualifying 1 to their full advantage during Qualifying 2.

Having lost significant ground in the championship after Misano’s disappointing non points score due to mechanical issues, this could be the confidence boost that Canet needs heading into the final quarter of the season.

The biggest surprise was Marcos Ramirez, who has been one of the more in-form riders in recent rounds including victory at Silverstone.

However, the LeOpard rider was knocked out of the top four in the closing stages and could only manage sixth in that session, meaning he will start twentieth overall.

Dennis Foggia has not had the best of season’s, but was the quickest of the four riders to make it through with a lap time of 1:58.800, edging him ahead of Canet as the checkered flag fell.

Qualiying 2 – Surprises throughout the grid while Canet continues his impressive form

While Canet was a full second clear and in complete control at the mid point stage, the same could not be said for Tony Arbolino and John Mcphee.

Both riders were holding a slender advantage on the front row, but failed to improve their lap times late on which resulted in the pair losing multiple positions after a late flurry of fast laps.

Ogura delivered a brilliant but yet somewhat unexpected lap to finish second +0.701s down on Canet’s top time, with RedBull Rookies Cup leader Tatay +0.086s further back in third.

The second row delivered even more surprises, with Jakub Kornfiel taking fourth place ahead of Celestino Vieti and Alonso Lopez.

Last weekend’s top three at Misano will make up the third row, with Arbolino seventh ahead of Tatsuki Suzuki and McPhee in eighth and ninth.

Championship leader Lorenzo Dalla Porta had a difficult qualifying session, as the LeOpard rider could only manage twelfth place.

Tomorrow’s race gets underway at 10:20 UK time on BT Sport.