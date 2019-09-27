Formula 2

Latifi heads team-mate Sette Câmara during F2 Practice in Sochi

written by Tom Cairns
Nicholas Latifi - DAMS in the 2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship - Sochi Autodrom - Practice
Nicholas Latifi ended the FIA Formula 2 Championship practice at the Sochi Autodrom fastest, a session that had been dominated by the DAMS team.

The Canadian’s team-mate Sérgio Sette Câmara set the tone inside the first eleven minutes with a lap time of 1:50.128, one and a half seconds faster than Louis Delétraz who was second at the time.

Latifi shortly after took top spot with a time of 1:49.387, only for his Brazilian team-mate and rival to swiftly reclaim back that position by nearly a tenth.

The top ten after the first fifteen minutes were Sette Câmara, Latifi, Nyck de Vries, Delétraz, Nikita Mazepin, Jack Aitken, Nobuharu Matsushita, Giuliano Alesi, Mick Schumacher and Ralph Boschung.

The DAMS drivers continued to alternate the top of the timing pages. Sette Câmara bettered his own time to clock a 1:49.217, increasing his margin to Latifi to just under two tenths.

With the drivers continuing to improve their times with twenty minutes remaining, de Vries was still third in front of Luca Ghiotto, Matsushita, Aitken, Delétraz, Mazepin, Schumacher and Callum Ilott.

Latifi went fastest in the final quarter of an hour with a 1:48.885, three tenths ahead of Sette Câmara, who would no longer improve.

Returnee Artem Markelov, racing for BWT Arden this weekend had a low key session by setting the slowest time of all, as the home-hero lost one of his rear-wing LED lights on his last run before needing to return to the pits.

Qualifying for F2 begins later today at 17:00 (GMT+3).

2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship - Sochi Autodrom - Practice Classification

POS.NO.DRIVERNAT.TEAMTIME
16Nicholas LatifiCANDAMS1:48.885
25Sérgio Sette CâmaraBRADAMS+0.330
34Nyck de VriesNEDART Grand Prix+0.525
48Luca GhiottoITAUNI-Virtuosi Racing+0.689
52Nobuharu MatsushitaJAPCarlin+0.702
61Louis DelétrazSWICarlin+0.890
715Jack AitkenGBRCampos Racing+0.948
811Callum IlottGBRSauber Junior Team by Charouz+1.126
93Nikita MazepinRUSART Grand Prix+1.205
109Mick SchumacherGERPREMA Racing+1.241
1116Jordan KingGBRMP Motorsport+1.422
1221Ralph BoschungSWITrident+1.596
1310Sean GelaelIDOPREMA Racing+1.612
147Guanyu ZhouCHIUNI-Virtuosi Racing+1.767
1520Giuliano AlesiFRATrident+1.791
1612Matevos IsaakyanRUSSauber Junior Team by Charouz+2.359
1718Tatiana CalderónCOLBWT Arden+2.873
1814Marino SatoJAPCampos Racing+3.279
1917Mahaveer RaghunathanINDMP Motorsport+4.103
2022Artem MarkelovRUSBWT Arden+4.359
Tom Cairns

Currently, a Journalist at The Checkered Flag, writing articles most especially within the single-seater categories of motor racing including F1, F2, F3 and Formula E. I've recently graduated from the University of Lincoln with a Masters in Sports Journalism and a Bachelors in Media Production. Also a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winner by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).

