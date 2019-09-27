Latifi heads team-mate Sette Câmara during F2 Practice in Sochi

Nicholas Latifi ended the FIA Formula 2 Championship practice at the Sochi Autodrom fastest, a session that had been dominated by the DAMS team.

The Canadian’s team-mate Sérgio Sette Câmara set the tone inside the first eleven minutes with a lap time of 1:50.128, one and a half seconds faster than Louis Delétraz who was second at the time.

Latifi shortly after took top spot with a time of 1:49.387, only for his Brazilian team-mate and rival to swiftly reclaim back that position by nearly a tenth.

The top ten after the first fifteen minutes were Sette Câmara, Latifi, Nyck de Vries, Delétraz, Nikita Mazepin, Jack Aitken, Nobuharu Matsushita, Giuliano Alesi, Mick Schumacher and Ralph Boschung.

The DAMS drivers continued to alternate the top of the timing pages. Sette Câmara bettered his own time to clock a 1:49.217, increasing his margin to Latifi to just under two tenths.

With the drivers continuing to improve their times with twenty minutes remaining, de Vries was still third in front of Luca Ghiotto, Matsushita, Aitken, Delétraz, Mazepin, Schumacher and Callum Ilott.

Latifi went fastest in the final quarter of an hour with a 1:48.885, three tenths ahead of Sette Câmara, who would no longer improve.

Returnee Artem Markelov, racing for BWT Arden this weekend had a low key session by setting the slowest time of all, as the home-hero lost one of his rear-wing LED lights on his last run before needing to return to the pits.

Qualifying for F2 begins later today at 17:00 (GMT+3).

2019 FIA Formula 2 Championship - Sochi Autodrom - Practice Classification