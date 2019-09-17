A determined Marc Marquez managed to overcome Fabio Quartararo on the final lap of the race to secure victory at Misano.

The duo had been nose-to-tail for the majority of the race, with the young Frenchman leading the way. Marquez stalked the Petronas Yamaha rider for several laps, however the rookie did not flinch.

Having been beaten on the final lap in the previous two races, Marquez had extra motivation to take victory. He made his move at turn one on the final lap. However, Quartararo fought back immediately heading into turn four – to loud cheers from the grandstands.

The Honda is quicker down the straights though and Marquez was able to re-take the lead with a block pass at turn eight. Quartararo refused to give up and attempted an overtake at turn 14. However, he went in too hot and almost clipped the back of Marquez. The race was over, but Quartararo’s stock had risen further.

Marquez crossed the line to take his 77th Grand Prix victory, overtaking Mike Hailwood in the process. Fittingly, the Spaniard now has a 93-point lead in the championship. Barring any injuries, the 2019 title belongs to Marquez.

Maverick Viñales secured back-to-back podiums in third. The Monster Yamaha rider had qualified on pole and made a great start to the race. He would lead the opening laps, however he lost out to a spectacular overtake by Quartararo at Curvone.

Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli ensured that all four Yamaha bikes finished inside the top five. Rossi has now finished fourth in three consecutive races. The result is a great positive for the manufacturer, whilst also showing the fantastic ability of Marquez on a difficult Honda machine.

Andrea Dovizioso, last year’s winner, struggled all weekend and could only manage a lonely sixth. His title dreams are seemingly over for another year.

Pol Espargaro followed up his excellent qualifying performance (second) by securing seventh. Joan Mir finished eighth on his return from injury. The rookie was the sole Suzuki finisher following a crash for Alex Rins at turn four.

Jack Miller and Danilo Petrucci completed the top 10 for Ducati, with both riders struggling for pace. Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro crashed out of the race, as did LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow. Francesco Bagnaia also fell on the Pramac Ducati, whilst Andrea Iannone missed the race following an incident in Free Practice 4.

Jorge Lorenzo finished 13th as he continues to recover from injury and adapt to the Repsol Honda.

Marquez can now look ahead to his home race at Aragon this weekend.