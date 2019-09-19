Räikkönen Treats Singapore No Differently Despite Humidity And Racing At Night

Kimi Räikkönen has said Alfa Romeo Racing’s aims to don’t change wherever they are racing.

Formula One begins its final stretch of the season with the first flyaway since Canada back in June.

Räikkönen has a decent record at the Singapore Grand Prix with two previous podium finishes back in 2013 with Lotus F1 Team and 2015 when driving for Scuderia Ferrari.

The Finnish driver has only points paying finish in the last four races and no top tens since the summer break after finishing sixteenth in Belgium following a first corner collision with Max Verstappen and then a fifteenth place finish in Italy but Räikkönen says that is all in the past.

“Spa and Monza didn’t go well, but that’s in the past.”

Singapore is seen as one of the toughest races physically for the drivers due to the humidity and heat even at night but Räikkönen, in his own unique way, says it doesn’t feel any different to any other race and the aim is still the same, to be at the front of the midfield.

“Everyone is talking about the humidity in Singapore and racing at night, but in the end it doesn’t really feel too different than any regular racing weekend.”

“Our objective for this race doesn’t change: we need to do a good job in each session as that’s the only way to be at the front of a competitive midfield.”