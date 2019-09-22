Sensational Canet takes victory at Aragon while Dalla Porta struggles

Aron Canet was in complete control at Aragon, as the Sterilgarda MAX Racing rider took his third win of the season ahead of Ai Ogura and Dennis Foggia.

The race started in typical Moto3 fashion, with a huge group forming at the front which was led by the Pole sitter Canet.

The 19 year-old was soon joined by the fast starting Alonso Lopez, who charged his way from sixth on the grid to second before briefly taking the lead at turn sixteen.

However, Canet was able to react immediately coming out of turn seventeen and regained first place. Lopez tried the same move on lap three, but once again compromised his exit coming onto the start finish straight, allowing Canet to once again take the lead.

With the lead group getting bigger along with multiple positions changes taking place for second, Canet used that opportunity to slowly ease away from the chasing pack. By the end of lap nine, Canet had created a two second lead seemingly from nowhere, and would continue to extend the gap every lap.

While the Spanish rider was controlling the pace out-front, the battle for second was an intense one with Ogura, Foggia, Lopez, Tatsuki Suzuki and John McPhee all in contention for a podium spot.

As the riders approached the critical last three laps of the race, nothing could separate the group, but importantly it was Foggia and Ogura holding second and third.

Foggia then made his intention clear on the final lap, as he delivered a brilliant move heading into turn four to take second position. Ogura tried to respond immediately, but Foggia was defending his position well.

Slipstream is of huge importance in Moto3, and as the riders came onto the back straight, it was the Sky VR46 rider holding the upper hand with Ogura and Lopez in position to challenge the Italian.

Ogura used the slipstream to great affect and elevated himself into second for what was his maiden podium finish, while Lopez tried to do the same but had a huge moment on the front-end and ran wide on the penultimate corner. The Estrella Galicia rider ultimately took fifth as McPhee pinched fourth due to the mistake.

Suzuki took sixth ahead of Sergio Garcia in seventh and Albert Arenas in eighth, while the pairing of Gabirel Rodrigo and Tony Arbolino rounded out the top ten.

The win was a crucial one for Canet, as it means the championship gap which stood at 22 points heading into the race has been reduced to two with five rounds left.

It was a very difficult day for the points leader Lorenzo Dalla Porta, as the LeOpard rider could only manage a tenth place finish, which became eleventh after having to drop one position for exceeding track limits.